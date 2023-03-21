New World XP Farming: Fastest Ways to Level Up and Grind Experience

Image: Amazon Games Image: Amazon Games Are you looking for the best way to level your character in New World so you can jump right into all the new content that will drop with Season 1 Fellowship & Fire that requires you to be level 25? Players get to explore the island of Aeternum, a region filled with dangers to be faced, mysteries to be uncovered, and treasures to be found. There is a ton of content for you to do and not all of it will help you level quickly. With that said, we will now tell you the five best ways to farm XP on Amazon Game Studios’ megahit New World. The Fastest Ways to Level up and Grind Experience in New World Image: Amazon Games

The five fastest ways to level up and grind experience in New World are:

Always have the Rested XP bonus Complete Main and Side Quests Join a Faction when you hit Level 17 Avoid leveling Trade Skills Stick with the same Weapon Types

Overall, the biggest source of XP in the game lies in its main and side quests. With that in mind, try to finish the ones available to you as fast as possible. However, you will want to avoid taking the Town missions as they were nerfed by 70% in the Brimstone Sands update.

The reason you want to join a faction as soon as you hit Level 17 is that you will earn a 10% increase to XP while playing with PvP on. While 10% doesn’t seem like a lot it will add up quickly and help push you to level 25.

Another great way of getting extra XP lies in making sure that your character is on a settlement every time you log off the game since resting on them will earn your character a ”Rested XP bonus”. It’s worth pointing out that the among of bonus XP gained after resting is very small, but well, the more, the merrier.

You will want to avoid leveling trade skills until you hit your level goal. This is because leveling trade skills will keep you from completing your main and side quests which will slow down your leveling progress overall.

Another way to ensure your leveling speed stays consistent is to stick with the same two weapon types until you reach your level goal. Again this has to do with a consistent leveling speed and the Brimstone Sands changes to experience. First, if you are constantly swapping your weapon types you will make yourself weaker which will slow down your ability to complete your main and side quests. Second, due do the changes made to XP you are actually better off with waiting to level additional weapon types until max level.

Unlock Fast Travel in New World as Fast as Possible

It is highly advised that you discover the Fast Travel points scattered throughout the island. By unlocking the points you will be able to speed up the rate at which you complete the many quests you will take daily as well as the speed at which you can gather resources, both of which will allow you to get XP and level up both your character and your trade skills fast in New World. You can check out our guide on how to fast travel in the game here.

Choose Your Rewards in New World Carefully

In New World, choosing the XP Gain Reward after increasing your Territory Standing level is another good way to increase the speed at which you will level up. Using this method can generate great results, but we would advise new players to prioritize increasing their storage space by selecting the Storage Reward instead.

- This article was updated on March 21st, 2023