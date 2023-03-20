Image: Amazon Games

Are you looking for New World Season 1: Fellowship and Fire release date, early patch notes, and more so you are fully prepared when it drops? Season 1: Fellowship and Fire will release on March 28, 2023, and you can expect many new content and changes. While this change may seem overwhelming, we have posted everything below, so you know exactly what to expect.

New World Season 1 Fellowship and Fire Details

Image: Amazon Games

Starting with Season 1, New World will switch to a seasonal model following a three-month schedule. As a result, everything you see below will change each season and provide plenty of new content to keep you busy.

Season Journey

The Season Journey will keep track of your progress throughout a specific Season and will be organized by chapters, making it easier to see which objectives you still need to complete earning rewards. You must be Level 25 and up to participate in the Season Journey.

Season Challenges

If you’ve finished all Season Journey objectives, you can move on to Season Challenges, which are more challenging but also provide better rewards.

Activity Stamp Card

The Activity Stamp Card provides additional reasons to log into New World daily. These act as specific challenges you must complete to get a stamp. You will earn Season XP for completing them. If you dislike a specific Stamp Card, you can re-roll it using Azoth. However, your activities will be replaced with new ones (including your completed ones).

Season Pass Reward Track

New world will have a reward track model that is like other games, including a Free and Premium Track. You can earn all non-cosmetic Premium Track rewards through the Free Track and regular gameplay by earning Season XP.

If you want to purchase the Premium Track, it will cost you 20,000 Marks of Fortune which can be purchased using the Seasons tab in-game (press the F9 key to access it). However, you must be level 25 or above to purchase the Premium Track.

Combat Balance Updates

Magic and Ranged Weapon PvE Viability, Weapon Balance in PvP, and Equip Load Balance have all been topics trending in the community and will be addressed in Season 1 with ever-evolving balance adjustments based on your feedback.

New Seasonal Story – The Silver Crows

You will assemble an elite team of mercenaries called the Silver Crows to help their first client, Skye the Spear-daughter, confront a powerful Warlock and the Varangian horde to halt their ambitions.

New Expedition: Empytrean Forge

The Empyrean Forge is a new Level 60+ Expedition set in the Great Cleave. Team up with Sir Loth, a knight of Artorius, to stop the flow of mysterious magic deep within a necropolis.

New Heartrune Ability: Fire Storm

You can craft this new Heartgem to create various versions of a tornado that damages targets in its path.

New Mechanic: Gear Set Storage

You’ll now be able to save and switch between your favorite gear sets after reaching level 25 to swap your gear much more quickly. In addition, you can gain additional slots by earning them in the new Season Pass or by purchasing them with Marks of Fortune.

Level 40 Weapon and Armor Quests

A new and improved level 40 weapon and armor quests system means each quest will now require less travel and eliminations. You can also expect new rewards, narratives, and much more, making completing it worthwhile.

Seasonal Events

Seasonal events in New World include Rabbit’s Revenge, Springtide Bloom, and Fury of the Spriggan. All three events will allow you to earn unique daily and weekly in-game rewards.

- This article was updated on March 20th, 2023