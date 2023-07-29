Image: Candywriter

Those planning on completing to Honey, Honey Challenge in Bitlife will need to, among a few other tasks, join the rewarding and unusual life path of a beekeeper. But how exactly can you become one?

How to Become a Beekeeper in Bitlife

Differently from many other jobs in the game, such as Actor and Magician, you will be able to become a Beekeeper in Bitlife by, after completing high school, heading to Occupation before selecting Jobs, and then Apprentice Beekeeper. After getting the job, just work diligently until you are promoted to Beekeeper.

It’s important to point out, although there is no way to guarantee that you will be successful in your job interview, you will be able to maximize your chances of getting the job by only interviewing for it if your character’s Smarts are above 70%, as the value seems to be directly related to your success rate.

Related: How to Complete The Full Glam Challenge in Bitlife

How to Raise Your Smarts in Bitlife

You can raise your character’s smarts steadily in Bitlife by attending classes, reading books, watching documentaries, and putting effort into your job. You will also be able to raise your stats by a large amount in one go by acing the Memory Test. You will be able to access the test by heading to Activities and then to Mind and Body.

Now that you know how to become a beekeeper, don’t forget to also check out how to complete all of the other tasks needed to complete the Honey, Honey Challenge, a feat you can do by heading to our How to Complete The Honey, Honey Challenge guide. The Honey, Honey Challenge is currently the only challenge in the game that tasks you with becoming a beekeeper.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2023