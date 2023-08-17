How to Blow Up the Observatory in Warzone Shadow Siege Event

Image: Activision

What’s better than blowing stuff up? Getting a free cosmetic reward for doing so. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s reveal event, Shadow Siege, is now live in Warzone for a limited time. By completing challenges, players can earn free rewards such as an animated Konni Group Emblem awarded by “blowing up the Observatory,” which we’ll teach you how to do in this guide.

How to Blow up the Observatory in Call of Duty Warzone: Shadow Siege

The “Blow up the Observatory” challenge must be completed inside the limited-time Shadow Siege playlist in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2/Warzone. This event is free for all players, so you don’t need to own MWII to join.

There are no special requirements for blowing up the Observatory in Shadow Siege. Simply complete the first task of the event successfully by capturing the Missle Launchers, and the Observatory will blow up before you raid the bunker.

At the beginning of the mission, all players are tasked with securing eight Missile Launchers before storming the Observatory. Make sure to stand with your Squad as you secure a Missile Launcher, as you’ll also earn a free Serpent Slayer helicopter skin.

After the Missile Launchers have been primed, your team will storm a hidden bunker and deliver the internal Gas Canisters to the chopper outside. Regularly replace your gas mask; the bunker will slowly kill you without protection.

I had no problem completing the event, though I did have to be revived once or twice when I got too cocky. I was able to return the favor to a squadmate that decided to 1v5 Konni soldiers, so it all worked out.

Hop onto the chopper once all 45 Cannisters are secure. When the countdown finishes, the event will end, and you’ll be awarded the Crimson Sound Calling Card and Konni Group Emblem. Watch everything blow up and stick around for an exciting cutscene teasing Modern Warfare 3’s, followed by a brand-new trailer.

While you’re out there, look for Burner Phones needed to complete the “Intercept 5 radio transmission” mission and earn a free Tier Skip ready for Modern Warfare 3.

- This article was updated on August 17th, 2023