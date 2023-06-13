How to Build a Flying Machine in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to make a flying device in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? With the help of the Ultrahand and fuse ability, it is possible to make all types of Flying Devices for travel purposes. The best flying device, though, is easy to control and can go long distances. Considering players will spend a good chunk exploring the sky islands — it is essential to have a flying device you can use every time you’re up there. Here is how to make a flying device in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Steps to Build a Flying Machine in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To build a flying device in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, players will need five Zonai Devices — a Cart, a Wing, a Steering Stick, and two Fans. Those who don’t have these Zonai Devices on hand, head to a Device Dispenser at various Hyrule locations.

First, you will want to put a cart down on the ground. This cart is essential as it will allow the flying device to get off the platform. Next, place a Wing on top — just like how I do in the image below.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Now, place two fans on the back of the Wing. This will push the cart forward and have it fly off whichever platform you’re on.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Lastly, place a Steering Stick at the front of the Wing — giving you complete control over the Flying Device.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Activate the Steering Stick, and the flying device should push forward off the platform, allowing you to fly through the sky islands of Hyrule!

Players can make the flying device last longer by adding a Small or Big Barrery Zonai Device on the back. Instead of taking energy from Link’s Zonai Battery, these batteries will drain first. If you want to increase Link’s Zonai Battery, collect as many Crystallized Charges as possible, as the game requires 100 of them to increase the Zonai Battery by one cell.

- This article was updated on June 13th, 2023