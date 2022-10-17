How-to-Cancel-Fortnite-Crew-Subscription

When it comes to your Fortnite Crew Subscription, there are several reasons why it wasn’t for you, but if you’re thinking of canceling, the process can be a little confusing if you don’t know where to start. In addition, canceling your subscription depends on your platform, so there are unique ways to go about it for each console. So read on to find out how to cancel your Fortnite Crew Subscription.

How to Cancel Your Fortnite Crew Subscription

Fortnite Crew Subscriptions can be canceled anytime, regardless of which platform you are playing on. Of course, each console or platform has its own methods for canceling, so it’s integral to know the procedure that applies to you. Similarly, if you’re taking a break from the subscription, your account can be re-activated at any time.

Regardless of when you cancel your subscription, your subscription will remain active until the end of the current billing period. So despite losing access to the subscription-exclusive perks following the termination of your subscription, you won’t lose any of your previously awarded battle passes, v-bucks, or crew packs, so there’s no need to worry about potentially losing your hard-earned content.

How to Cancel on Xbox

For Xbox players, you’ll need to head to your Microsoft Account and sign in. At the top of the page, find the Services & Subscriptions tab and choose Manage next to the subscription listing for Fortnite Crew. You’ll then be able to see a button to turn off recurring billing, which is what you’ll need to press to cancel your current subscription. After that, you’ll be prompted to answer a few more questions before your subscriptions be terminated, but you won’t be charged again.

How to Cancel on PlayStation

When canceling your subscription on PlayStation, head to the PlayStation store, sign into your account, and go to the Subscriptions Management section. Similarly, on Xbox, Switch, and PC, you’ll be able to see your Fortnite Crew subscription and be able to select cancel Auto Renew.

How to Cancel on Nintendo Switch

From the home screen, navigate to the eShop and look at your account in the top right corner for subscriptions on Nintendo Switch. From here, you’ll be able to access the subscriptions menu, select Fortnite Crew subscription and press Turn Off Automatic Renewal. You won’t be charged again at the end of your current billing period.

How to cancel on PC

To cancel your subscription on PC, you’ll need to head to the Epic Games account page, select subscriptions from the left column, and click cancel after selecting Fortnite Crew. There will be several prompts to follow to ensure your subscription is canceled fully, but once again you will not be charged again after the current billing period.

Fortnite is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2022