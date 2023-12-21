Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Taming System allows Tower of Fantasy players to catch their favorite beasts while in the field and then care for them on their Artificial Island.

But capturing beasts in the game is way more complicated than simply awakening the Pokemon master in you and battling them. Here’s how to capture beasts in Tower of Fantasy.

How to Capture Beasts in Tower of Fantasy

After you reach level 60 and unlock the mechanic, you can capture beasts who share your capture level in Tower of Fantasy by approaching any beast with the capture bubble above their head and then interacting with them.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: How to Get Free Fenrir Haute Couture in Tower of Fantasy

After talking to them, your beast of choice will ask for a few treats. To capture them, just continue to feed them what they ask until they are satisfied and the catch option appears on your screen. You will be able to feed your beast of choice by heading to Go, selecting their desired food/ingredient in your backpack, and then clicking on Feed.

After performing the catch, you will be able to easily check up on your captured beast or release them back into the wild by heading to your backpack and then selecting them among your inventory.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: All Winter Festival Challenges and Rewards in Tower of Fantasy — Event Schedule

The number and the rarity of the ingredients asked for by the beasts will vary based on their capture level. If you lack one of the food ingredients they are asking for, you can ask them to pick something else. Doing so may anger them and prompt them to attack you. You will be able to increase your capture level and get access to new beasts by continuing to perform catches and caring for those in your care.

How to Care For Your Beasts in TOF

You will be able to care for your beasts in Tower of Fantasy by first heading to your Artificial Island and building one or more Beast Pens matching their environments. Once the Pens are ready, you will be able to add beasts to each of them by heading to their sign, selecting the plus-marked slot under Rear, and then selecting which beasts you would like to place there.

Initially, each Pen will only house one beast, but you will be able to increase that number by upgrading it. Once at a Pen, you will be able to feed, release, as well as check out the profiles of your beasts by interacting with them.

This guide was made while playing Tower of Fantasy on PC.

- This article was updated on December 21st, 2023