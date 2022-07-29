How to Change Outfits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can be experienced at this very moment and players are happily working their way through all of the wonderful quests that can be completed. Of course, everyone tends to enjoy some customization when playing through an RPG so you will be happy to hear that the game does indeed offer some customization features for you. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about changing outfits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Changing Outfits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In order to change outfits/uniforms in the experience, you will first have to unlock the feature. You can unlock the function of changing your outfit by completing a hero quest called ‘No Want of Courage’. This quest can be found in chapter 3. After you complete that specific hero quest, you will have unlocked the ability to change your outfit. Afterward, you can open up the menu/inventory screen and go to your ‘characters’ section. From there, choose the character that you want to change the outfit of and then go down to the clothing section.

Once you have opened up ‘clothing’, you can select any of the outfits that you have unlocked to change your character’s appearance with. If you are looking to spark even more individuality in your characters then choosing a new outfit can certainly be a great way to do that. While thousands of other players might just be using the main outfit for the game; you could opt to try out an entirely new outfit for the character. Now you can go forth and battle monsters to level up quickly in fashionable style! Time to dive into this brilliant experience and complete all the quests that you can over this week and ever onwards.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available right now and can be played by those on Nintendo Switch.