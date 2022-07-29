Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has just launched and excited players have been enjoying everything that they can do within the world. Whether they are battling enemies and leveling up or simply working their way through all of the brilliant quests on offer. There certainly is something for all types of players in this experience. Of course, some parts of the game and its features are still to be learned about by the community. Something people will be wanting to know about is how to unlock all of the traversal powers as you will need them to explore all over the map. This guide article will explain to you how to climb sand dunes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Climbing Sand Dunes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In order to climb sand dunes in the game, you will have to unlock a specific traversal power named ‘Scree Walking’ which will let you climb up the sand dunes you want to explore. Of course, you will need to first go to where you can unlock this power. You will be able to unlock it/get taught it by completing a quest called ‘Going Beyond Power’. This is classed as a hero quest and will have a question mark on the map. The specific area you will be able to find this quest is near the Gura Flava Lowlands.

When you complete the hero quest you will be able to utilize the Scree Walking power after you have been taught it. There are lots of traversal powers to collect in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and they will let you get to places that you couldn’t previously go to so be sure to gather them along the way of your journey. You will be climbing those sand dunes in no time once you complete that hero quest to get the ‘Scree Walking’ Traversal power.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available right now and can be played on Nintendo Switch.