What Are the Yellow Lines on the Map in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

As you take your first steps into the massive world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you may notice that the map has many different icons, lines, and other options to choose from. If this is your first time coming into the franchise, it may feel a bit overwhelming, especially if you’re not too sure what any of these options truly mean yet.

That’s where we come into play. If you’re looking to find out what the yellow lines on the map are for, you are not alone. Let’s dive into this, and figure out what these mean for you, and what you’ll be able to do once you properly utilize them!

What Are The Yellow Lines in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

If you’re exploring the map in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you may have noticed that there are yellow lines that seem to connect different areas in the game that you may not normally be able to access. These are Traversal Powers, which will let you scale massive walls and Sand Dunes, so you’ll be able to explore even more parts of this massive map, and find even rarer treasures than ever before.

Once you have gotten into Chapter 3 of the game, you’ll embark on a quest that will give you your first traversal power, and it’s a quest that you cannot miss. After that point, you may see many more yellow lines showing up on the map, all with their unique Traversal Power that you’ll be able to utilize throughout the game. While the world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is absolutely massive on its own, being able to travel higher up in the air, ride on ziplines, and make your way into new parts of the world that you may have already visited will keep you coming back for more.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available now on Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2022