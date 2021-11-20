In every Pokémon game since its introduction in Pokémon Diamond and Pearl, Rotom is able to change into one of its many forms, altering its appearance and typing, and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl is no exception. In this guide, we’ll show you exactly how to catch Rotom and change it into any of its 5 special forms in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl.

How to Catch Rotom in Pokémon BDSP

Before you can change Rotom’s form in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you need to catch one and obtain the ‘Secret Key’. Note that this can only be done after defeating the Elite Four and obtaining the National Pokédex. To catch Rotom, head to the Old Chateau inside Eterna Forest, near the entry point to Eterna City via Route 205. You’ll need to use Cut on a small tree to reach it.

It needs to be nighttime in-game for Rotom to appear, which is considered to be any time after 8:00 pm. Head inside the Old Chateau and take the stairs to the left and enter the first door on the North wall, which is the second door you’ll see. Then, enter the second door to the left and press the ‘A’ button when standing in front of the TV and select ‘Yes’. A wild Rotom will appear, which you’ll then need to catch.

After catching the Rotom, you will also receive the ‘Secret Key’ item, which is needed to access the secret room that allows you to change Rotom’s form.

How to Change Rotom Forms in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To change Rotom forms in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. head to the Team Galactic Hideout in Eterna City, the same building you rescued the Bike Shop owner in during the story. Walk into the North-West corner, next to the lefthand bookcase, and press the ‘A’ button on the wall. You will use the ‘Secret Key’ item and enter the secret room.

The secret room is filled with appliances that correlate with Rotom’s five forms: a microwave, a washing machine, a fan, a fridge and a lawnmower. Interacting with any of these will allow Rotom to possess them and assume the relevant form. Interacting with each appliance will unlock the ‘Catalogue’, which allows the player to change Rotom’s form anywhere when accessed from the Bag.

When possessing an appliance, Rotom gains an extra type and changes its appearance. Heat Rotom is a microwave and Electric/Fire-type; Wash Rotom is a washing machine and Electric/Water-type; Frost Rotom is a refrigerator and Electric/Ice-type; Fan Rotom is a fan and Electric/Flying-type and; Mow Rotom is a lawnmower and Electric/Grass-type.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.