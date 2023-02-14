How to Change Wanted Levels in Fortnite Most Wanted Game Mode

Fortnite‘s wanted level or heat level is a mechanic introduced in the latest event mode, the Most Wanted game mode. First, let’s start with a quick introduction to the Fortnite Most Wanted game mode. Fortnite’s Most Wanted pits you against other players on the map in a battle for dominance. Each player has a wanted level on them, which gives different perks based on how many wanted levels they have earned. So, how do you change wanted levels in Fortnite’s Most Wanted game mode? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to Change Heat Levels in Fortnite’s Most Wanted Game Mode

Each player starts with a heat level of zero, and as you eliminate your opponents and open vaults, your heat level will increase. Alternatively, you can increase and decrease wanted levels from telephone booths for 500 gold bars in the game if you wish to alter your playstyle. The higher your wanted or heat level, the more challenging it will be to remain the last player standing, as you will be more visible to other players nearby on the map.

However, having a high wanted level has its perks, based on your wanted level. These are the perks based on how high your wanted level is:

Wanted / Heat Level 1 : opponents you eliminate will drop more bars.

: opponents you eliminate will drop more bars. Wanted / Heat Level 2 : you will receive a 15% increase in movement speed and regenerate health out of combat.

: you will receive a 15% increase in movement speed and regenerate health out of combat. Wanted / Heat Level 3 : you will receive a 20% increase in movement speed and regenerate health out of combat.

: you will receive a 20% increase in movement speed and regenerate health out of combat. Wanted / Heat Level 4: you will receive a 25% increase in movement speed and regenerate 100 shields out of combat.

So, there you have it. To increase your wanted or heat level, you must participate in the game as much as possible, from opening vaults, finishing off enemies, and using telephone booths. You can also use the telephone booth to decrease your heat level anytime.

Now you know how to change your wanted level in Fortnite Most Wanted. Use this knowledge to your advantage to complete all the latest Fortnite Most Wanted quests and earn all the rewards. Good luck, and have fun!

Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023