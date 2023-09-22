Image: Attack of the Fanboy

EA Sports FC 24 allows players to create their own club, composed of a wide array of players acquirable by either opening player packs, completing challenges, unlocking level-up rewards, or participating in trades in the game’s always-busy Transfer Market. But after you create your Ultimate Team club, can you ever change it? Here’s how to change Your Club Name in EA FC 24.

How to Change Your Ultimate Team Club Name and Abbreviation in EA Sports FC 24

Fortunately for all who were either a little careless when naming their club, or who just wish to part ways with the name they were using on FIFA 23, you can change your club name in EA FC 24 by first heading to the Ultimate Team Home Screen and then going to Settings. The option will be located on the far right of your screen.

Once in Settings, you will be able to change both your club’s name and its abbreviation by heading to the Rename Club tab and then entering your new name + abbreviation before selecting Confirm Club Name.

Do You Need to Pay to Change your Club’s Name?

In a similar way to how you can freely change the name of your various squads, changing your club’s name in EA Sports FC doesn’t cost a thing, so feel free to experiment until you find the name that resonates with you the most.

Now that you know how to rename your club, it’s important to also make sure that those representing it are up to the task when on the pitch, so don’t forget to also check out who are the best OVR Players in EA Sports FC 24.

This guide was made while playing EA Sports FC 24 on PS5.

- This article was updated on September 22nd, 2023