Image: EA Sports

Being lethal on the opposing end of the pitch while being dominant in yours is a must if you plan on climbing the ranks and standing among the world’s best in EA Sports FC 24. But who are the game’s best? Here are the best defenders in EA Sports FC 24.

Who Are the Best Center, Right, and Left Backs in EA Sports FC 24?

As for defenders in EA FC 24, even more than having a high OVR, having certain individual stats is a must, the best Center Backs (CB) in the game are Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (89) and the Icon card for Paolo Maldini (92).

The players are our top picks given their ability to overpower attackers and how solid their defensive attributes are. As an extra, both of them have a Leightly AcceleRATE type, which is the premier for defenders given how it allows them to progressively get faster to get a hold of attackers.

Related: The 16 Fastest Players in EA Sports FC 24

The game’s current best Right and Left Backs are the Brazilian Icons Cafú (92) and Roberto Carlos (92), respectively. The two set themselves apart given their high pace and overall ability to make an impact on both ends of the pitch.

The 20 Highest-Rated Defenders in EA FC 24

So that you can have a bigger scope of who the game’s best are for each defensive position, here are the 20 highest-rated defenders in EA Sports FC 24, based on the values showcased both in the game and on Futbin:

Player Name Card Type/Rarity OVR Favorite Positions Paolo Maldini Icon 92 CB/LB Carlos Alberto Torres Icon 91 RB/CB/RWB Cafú Icon 91 RWB/RB Bixente Lizarazu Hero 90 LWB/LB Roberto Carlos Icon 90 RB/RWB Lothar Matthäus Icon 90 CM/CB/CDM Bobby Moore Icon 90 CB Sonia Bompastor Hero 89 LB/LWB Virgil van Dijk Gold 89 CB Mapi León Gold 89 CB Vincent Kompany Hero 89 CB Rúben Dias Gold 89 CB Javier Zanetti Icon 89 RB/RWB/LB/CM Alessandro Nesta Icon 89 CB Philipp Lahm Icon 89 RB/RWB/LB/CDM Fabio Cannavaro Icon 89 CB Carles Puyol Icon 89 CB/RB Jürgen Kohler Hero 89 CB Lucio Hero 89 CB

Related:10 Best Dribblers in EA Sports FC 24

- This article was updated on September 21st, 2023