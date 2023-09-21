The Best Defenders in EA Sports FC 24

A good offense begins with a steady defense.

September 21st, 2023 by Franklin Bellone Borges
Being lethal on the opposing end of the pitch while being dominant in yours is a must if you plan on climbing the ranks and standing among the world’s best in EA Sports FC 24. But who are the game’s best? Here are the best defenders in EA Sports FC 24.

Who Are the Best Center, Right, and Left Backs in EA Sports FC 24?

As for defenders in EA FC 24, even more than having a high OVR, having certain individual stats is a must, the best Center Backs (CB) in the game are Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk (89) and the Icon card for Paolo Maldini (92).

The players are our top picks given their ability to overpower attackers and how solid their defensive attributes are. As an extra, both of them have a Leightly AcceleRATE type, which is the premier for defenders given how it allows them to progressively get faster to get a hold of attackers.

The game’s current best Right and Left Backs are the Brazilian Icons Cafú (92) and Roberto Carlos (92), respectively. The two set themselves apart given their high pace and overall ability to make an impact on both ends of the pitch.

The 20 Highest-Rated Defenders in EA FC 24

So that you can have a bigger scope of who the game’s best are for each defensive position, here are the 20 highest-rated defenders in EA Sports FC 24, based on the values showcased both in the game and on Futbin:

Player NameCard Type/RarityOVRFavorite Positions
Paolo MaldiniIcon92CB/LB
Carlos Alberto TorresIcon91 RB/CB/RWB
CafúIcon91RWB/RB
Bixente LizarazuHero90LWB/LB
Roberto CarlosIcon90RB/RWB
Lothar MatthäusIcon90CM/CB/CDM
Bobby MooreIcon90CB
Sonia BompastorHero89LB/LWB
Virgil van DijkGold89CB
Mapi LeónGold89CB
Vincent KompanyHero89CB
Rúben DiasGold89CB
Javier ZanettiIcon89RB/RWB/LB/CM
Alessandro NestaIcon89CB
Philipp LahmIcon89RB/RWB/LB/CDM
Fabio CannavaroIcon89CB
Carles PuyolIcon89CB/RB
Jürgen KohlerHero89CB
LucioHero89CB

