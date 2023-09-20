The 16 Fastest Players in EA Sports FC 24

Image: EA Sports.

In EA FC 24, very few things can impact a match as much as a player capable of breaking through the lines in one fell swoop, all while also leaving defenders in the dust. But who are the fastest players in EA Sports FC 24?

Who Are the Fastest Players in EA Sports FC 24?

Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappé is the fastest player in EA FC 24, with 97 Pace. The Franch wonder is then followed by Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi with 96. Closing the top 6 we have Real Madrid’s Vinicius Junior, Bayern München’s Alphonso Davies, Aston Vila’s Moussa Diaby, and SC Paderborn 07’s Sirlord Conteh, all with 95.

You can check out the 16 fastest players in EA Sports FC below:

Kylian Mbappé (Gold) – Pace 97 / OVR 91 Karim Adeyemi (Gold) – Pace 96 / OVR 80 Vinicius Junior (Gold) – Page 95 / OVR 89 Alphonso Davies (Gold) – Pace 95 / OVR 83 Moussa Diaby (Gold) – Pace 95 /OVR 84 Sirlord Conteh (Silver) – Pace 95 / OVR 69 Michael (Gold) – Pace 94 / OVR 77 Paulo Futre (Hero) – Pace 94 / OVR 89 Trinity Rodman (Gold) – Pace 94 / OVR 84 Ismaïla Sarr (Gold) – Pace 94 / OVR 74 Jeremie Frimpong (Gold) – Pace 94 / OVR 83 Sheraldo Becker (Gold) – Pace 94 / OVR 78 Iñaki Williams (Gold) – Pace 94 / 81 Kevin Schade (Silver) – Pace 94 / OVR 94 Delphine Cascarino (Gold) – Pace 94 / OVR 84 Rosemonde Kouassi (Gold) – Pace 94 / OVR 80

As some players can take on the field in more than one set position, Kylian Mbappé is also the game’s fastest main striker (ST), center fielder (CT), and left winger (LW), while Moussa Diaby is the game’s current fastest right winger (RW). The PSG star is also the only player among the game’s fastest to be among its top 20 OVR.

