How to Claim Deluxe Edition DLC Items in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 can be a pretty tough game early on when you and your companions are still at low levels and don’t have the best gear, but the digital deluxe DLC items and pre-order bonus gear will make your adventure a bit easier. While they aren’t game-changing items, there are some exclusive cosmetic items that can up your fashion game and some starter supplies to make sure you have enough food to safely camp every night. Here’s how to claim your deluxe DLC in Baldur’s Gate 3.

How to Claim Pre-Order and Deluxe Bonuses in Baldur’s Gate 3

Your bonus DLC items can be obtained from a chest in your camp. After completing the introduction aboard the Mind Flayer ship and awakening on the beach at the start of Act 1, you can head to your camp and find your DLC gear. There’s a traveler’s chest in the corner of your campsite (the location varies based on your camp location) and this chest contains all of your deluxe edition DLC.

If you’re playing co-op — either online or through split-screen — there will be multiple traveler’s chests in your camp. You will only be able to interact with the one that belongs to you though, so there’s no need to worry about stealing.

How to Fix Deluxe Edition DLC Not Showing Up

If you have companions attached to you, then they will also have their own traveler’s chests. If you don’t see your gear, then you’re probably looking in the wrong chest. Just check all four chests until you find one that you have permission to open that also has your DLC items. Keep the color of the chest in mind. Each character and player has a corresponding color that marks their chest.

What Does the Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 Include?

If you purchase the digital deluxe edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 — or if you bought the game during early access — then you’ll get a bunch of cosmetic items and some starting supplies. Here’s the full list of all the benefits:

Mask of the Shapeshifter

Cape of the Red Prince

Lute of the Merryweather Bard

Bicorne of the Sea Beast

Needle of the Outlaw Rogue

PC/PS5 Dice Skin

Adventurer’s Pouch

All of the clothing items will be located in a small container within the traveler’s chest, so make sure you open it in your inventory to claim them. They’re all cosmetic items except for the Needle of the Outlaw Rogue, which is a dagger, and the Lute of the Merryweather Bard, which can be used for musical performances.

As for the PC/PS5 dice skin, that obviously depends on which platform you’re playing on. Once you claim it, you can customize your dice anytime you have to roll for an ability check by pressing the prompted button. Finally, the Adventurer’s Pouch contains a bunch of tasty food that will give you a headstart on camp supplies for long rests. Make sure to open it to claim all of the food items.

- This article was updated on August 3rd, 2023