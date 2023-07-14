How to Claim Naraka Bladepoint Anniversary Rewards

Image: 24 Entertainment

Naraka: Bladepoint has gone free to play for its second anniversary, allowing players to claim some rewards. If you are wondering how to claim the anniversary rewards, you have come to the right place, as we will walk you through how. Here is how to claim the anniversary rewards for Naraka: Bladepoint.

How to Claim Anniversary Rewards for Naraka: Bladepoint

Two-anniversary gifts are available to players of Naraka: Bladepoint. Unfortunately, one is officially closed and can’t be claimed anymore. While players can’t claim the Reservation Gift anymore, the Group Formation Gift is still available and runs until early August. Directly from the official Naraka: Bladepoint website, you will find the requirements for claiming the anniversary rewards below.

Reservation Gift – Players who complete the reservation steps in the “Anniversary Reservation Gift” activity between July 5, 2023, and July 13, 2023, are eligible for this reward.

– Players who complete the reservation steps in the “Anniversary Reservation Gift” activity between July 5, 2023, and July 13, 2023, are eligible for this reward. Group Formation Gift – Players who fill out someone else’s valid information code and complete the “Reservation/Group Formation” between July 5, 2023, and August 9, 2023, at 11:59 PST, or successfully invite any new or existing player to complete the “Reservation/Group Formation” in the event are eligible for this reward.

The Group Formation Gift will reward players with 500x Telluric Essence for following the step mentioned! Head to the Naraka: Bladepoint website to input your friend’s invitation code.

It’s unfortunate if you are too late on the Reservation Gift, as this would have rewarded you with a 20x EXP Bonus, 3000x TAE, and 500x Telluric Essence. But don’t worry; more rewards are included in the anniversary of Naraka: Bladepoint — read further to find out!

How to Claim Glory Celebration Anniversary Rewards for Naraka: Bladepoint

The Glory Anniversary Celebration Event will occur from July 14, 2023, to August 9, 2023, when players can compete to earn rewards. During the event, players can complete Glory Trial Quests, specific quests that reset every three days. During these Glory Trial Quests, players must collect as many Glory Stones as possible to claim exclusive in-game rewards from the Glory Treasure. It is undetermined what kind of rewards this event entails, but I’m sure they’ll be worth the effort!

How to Claim Night of Euphoria Event Rewards in Naraka: Bladepoint

Speaking of Glory Stones, players can receive 300 for the Glory Anniversary Celebration through the limited-time event “Night of Euphoria.” Players will be rewarded for logging into the game during the Night of Euphoria event. Check out what you will get for logging into the game!

Each day – 300 Glory Stones

– 300 Glory Stones Sign in for one day – 2x Glory Chest Choice

– 2x Glory Chest Choice Sign in for seven days – Legendary staff skin.

– Legendary staff skin. Sign in for ten days – 4x Glory Chest Choice.

How to Claim Wells of Fate Event Rewards in Naraka: Bladepoint

Another event called “Wells of Fate” is available for all players during the anniversary of Naraka: Bladepoint and runs from July 14, 2023, to August 9, 2023. The Wells of Fate event includes rewards players can claim by playing specific modes in the game.

Players can receive a lot of Telluric Essence by playing the Capture the Spirit Well Mode and opening stashes in Survival Modes during this event. Once players receive enough Telluric Essence, they can exchange them in return for various in-game rewards, such as cosmetics and Glory Stones.

How to Claim Veteran Anniversary Rewards for Naraka: Bladepoint

Additionally, there are rewards for veteran players which can be acquired from the in-game mailbox. To be eligible for the veteran rewards, players must have purchased Naraka: Bladepoint before it became free-to-play on July 13, 2023. If you are one of the lucky ones who bought the game before the deadline, you will be rewarded with everything listed below.

In-game currency equivalent to how much you purchased Naraka: Bladepoint.

Ten loot boxes.

Exclusive legendary hero skin.

Exclusive legendary weapon skin.

Exclusive avatar.

That’s a great deal for those considered veterans of the game! If you meet the requirements, you will receive a notification to claim all the rewards in your in-game mailbox. The veteran rewards are available until October 14, 2023.

