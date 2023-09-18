How to Claim Pre-Order, Silver, and Gold DLC Bonuses in Payday 3

Image: Starbreeze

Payday 3 is finally here, and Starbreeze has provided a suite of pre-order bonuses and DLC for Silver and Gold Edition owners who are starting their heisting careers early. While you won’t get any major weapons or gear to make your heists easier, there are plenty of cosmetic items like masks, gloves, and loot bags to show your superiority over the Standard Edition players and Game Pass subscribers. If you purchased a more expensive version of Payday 3 — or if you pre-ordered any version of the game — here’s how you can get your hands on your bonus DLC rewards.

How to Claim Payday 3 Pre-Order Bonuses and DLC

All Payday 3 pre-order bonuses and Silver/Gold Edition DLC will be available in your inventory as soon as you start playing Payday 3. Before starting a heist, head to your inventory. There, you’ll be able to see your exclusive masks, gloves, and cosmetic items. They can be used with any heister, so make sure to equip them with your favorite.

For the heisters who pre-ordered PAYDAY 3 on PS5 who can't see their in-game bonuses and rewards. We're aware of this issue and are working on a fix. The rewards are linked to your accout, and will be with you when the game fully launches on September 21! — PAYDAY 3 (@PAYDAYGame) September 18, 2023

If you’re playing Payday 3 on PlayStation 5, then there’s an issue with pre-order bonus and DLC delivery. Starbreeze is aware of the issue and PS5 players will get their in-game bonuses when the full game launches on Friday, September 21. The rewards are linked to your account so there’s no need to worry about not getting them. It’s just a matter of patience.

All Payday 3 Silver and Gold Edition Bonuses

There are two premium versions of Payday 3: Silver and Gold. Both of them come with similar cosmetics and in-game bonuses, but the main difference is the amount of post-launch DLC that they come with. If you buy the Silver Edition of Payday 3, you get:

Base Game

Trifecta Loot Bag DLC

Dark Sterling Mask

3-Day Early Access

6-Month Season Pass 2 Heists 2 Tailor Packs 2 Weapon Packs



If you opt for the Gold Edition of Payday 3, you get the following perks:

Base Game

Trifecta Loot Bag DLC

Dark Sterling Mask

Golden Slate Gloves

Skull of Liberty Mask

3-Day Early Access

1-Year Season Pass 4 Heists 4 Tailor Packs 4 Weapon Packs



Anyone who pre-orders Payday 3 will get the Trifecta Bag DLC, but the Silver and Gold Editions will get you the pre-order bonus even after launch.

- This article was updated on September 18th, 2023