How to Claim Striking Distance Founder’s Pack for The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is right around the corner, and the hype for the upcoming horrific and violent game is enormous. To be prepared for launch on December 2, Striking Distance offers a day-one Founder’s Pack that will provide exclusive skins and weapons for in-game. The good news is that anyone can access the Founder’s pack by registering for a Krafton ID on their site. It is a straightforward process, and this guide will walk you through registering and linking your console, so it is ready for launch.

Steps to Unlock the Founder’s Pack for The Callisto Protocol

The first step you want to do is go to the official The Callisto Protocol website. On the left side of the main page, you will see a tab to click that allows you to log in with a Krafton ID. If you currently don’t have an ID, create one by clicking “Create Account” under the login option. Once you have that done, you will be asked to verify the email you used by using the code sent to you in your email inbox.

Make sure to follow these steps that are mentioned on the official website so you get all the content included for launch:

Log in. Link your Krafton ID with the platform where you plan to play The Callisto Protocol. See the Exclusive Founder’s Pack the next time you enter the game.

That is all there is to it! If you are having trouble finding out how to link your platform to your Krafton ID, it is easier to go straight to the Krafton ID website. Here you can log in, and it will instantly bring you to the link platform page. Keep in mind, for some reason, they don’t have Playstation 5 as an option, but using Playstation 4 will work for both systems.

The Founder’s Pack is shown to include two exclusive skins and three unique weapons, making it the perfect way to jump into the horror space game. If you find yourself having trouble through your walkthrough, rest assured we will have guides for difficulties on our site after launch!

The Callisto Protocol will be available on December 2nd, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC.

- This article was updated on December 1st, 2022