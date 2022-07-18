Two Very Similar Horror Games Are Competing for the Spotlight This Winter

As the year nears its end, you’ll find that there are plenty of reasons to be stuck inside during a raging snow storm, and The Callisto Protocol, alongside the Dead Space Remake, is looking to keep you locked up even longer than ever.

Seeing these two titans of horror gaming go head to head is going to be interesting, especially since The Callisto Protocol is being headed by one of the original creators of Dead Space. With its immense gore, and terrifying creatures, the Dead Space franchise has been terrifying gamers since the Xbox 360 and PS3 era, so it will be amazing to see what happens with all of the advancements in tech that have come along since then.

However, The Callisto Protocol looks to steal some of the thunder away from this remake, especially when it comes to the gore factor. The gameplay that has been shown off so far for this title makes a Mortal Kombat game look timid in comparison, and we are but a few months away from seeing the full spectrum of creative ways to dispose of foes, or for them to do the same to you.

While both titles are set in similar worlds, with fairly similar gameplay, it’s hard to say who will take the crown this winter season for the new king of the horror genre. Will Dead Space captivate a new audience, while retaining its original fanbase, or will The Callisto Protocol blow it out of the water with its new setting, character, and gameplay types? While fans have been clamoring for a return to form for the Dead Space franchise, it will be interesting to see how these two titans will fair against one another.

You’ll be able to take both of these horror gore titles for a spin within a month when The Callisto Protocol launches on December 2nd, 2022 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as Dead Space Remake launching on January 27th for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.