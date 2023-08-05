Image: Candywriter

Among the challenges in Bitlife, very few are harder to complete than the Cosmic Explorer Challenge, which tasks you with becoming a famous one-of-a-kind astronaut known for being both a fearless explorer and winning a noble prize. With that said, here’s how to complete the Cosmic Explorer Challenge in Bitlife.

How to Complete the Cosmic Explorer Challenge in Bitlife

You will be able to complete the Cosmic Explorer Challenge in Bitlife by becoming a famous astronaut, launching two probes, going to Mars at least once, collecting two space artifacts, and then winning a Noble Prize (the game’s version of the Nobel).

You can check out quick guides on how to complete each of the mentioned steps and thus the Cosmic Explorer Challenge in Bitlife below.

How to Become an Astronaut

You will be able to become an Astronaut in Bitlife by, after buying the Astronaut Job Pack, completing high school, getting both the STEM degree and a Pilot’s License, and then passing the Astronaut Technical Training.

How to Become a Famous Astronaut in Bitfile

You will be able to become a famous astronaut in Bitlife by reaching a high enough Reputation level. You will be able to steadily raise your reputation by publishing research papers, bonding with your fellow astronauts, decoding messages, and going on missions.

As the challenge does not require that you complete all tasks in a specific order, it is very likely that becoming a famous astronaut will be one of the last you will cross off, given that your popularity will gradually increase as you complete the other ones.

How to Launch 2+ Probes

As you work as an astronaut in Bitlife, you will gradually raise the ranks and thus unlock new features. With that said, after reaching the rank of Captain, you will be able to launch probes by heading to Job and then selecting Probe. Once you do that, just assemble the probe within the budget by using the sliders and then select Launch Probe in order to complete the procedure.

How to Go on Mars Missions in Bitlife

You will be able to go on an expedition to Mars in Bitlife by first reaching the rank of General and then heading to Job and then to missions. Once at Missions, you will be able to go to the red planet by simply selecting Martian Exploration.

How to Collect Artifacts from Space

During each space mission, there is a chance you will come into contact with artifacts from the cosmos. After finding one, which will prompt the Discovery screen to open, you will be able to pick them up and bring them to earth by simply selecting ‘Pick it up’.

The rate at which you can find space Artifacts in Bitlife is low, so it may take you several missions to get the two needed to complete the challenge.

How to Win a Noble Prize in Bitlife

The easiest way to get a Noble prize as an astronaut in Bitlife can be done by, after joining the Program, heading to Scan, and then selecting your planet and frequency of choice before publishing your findings.

Once published and if its Peer Review is overwhelmingly positive (over 90%) your paper will have a chance of getting picked by the Noble committee. As there is no limit to how many papers you can write as well as a guarantee that your paper will be picked, we recommend that you just repeat the procedure and write as many as you can.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

