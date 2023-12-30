Image: Candywriter

The final BitLife Challenge to be released in 2023, the Doom & Gloom Challenge tasks players with creating an armageddon cult and then amassing a staggering following of all who, like them, are expecting the worst.

But how can you complete all of the tasks part of the challenge? Here’s how to complete the Doom & Gloom Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Doom & Gloom Challenge Guide

You can complete the Doom & Gloom Challenge in BitLife by completing the following tasks.

Starting an Armageddon Cult in Florida

Getting your own compound

Owning 10+ SUV vehicles

Building both a Fallout Shelter and an Armory

Getting a following of at least 50,000 people

How to Start an Armageddon Cult in BitLife

After purchasing the Cult Expansion Pack and creating a character born in either Miami, Tampa, or Orlando, you will be able to start an Armageddon Cult in Florida by waiting until your character completes high school and then heading to Relationship, Commune, and then purchasing a property.

After purchasing a property of your choice —I highly recommend that those who have more than 1 Million purchase a Compound so that you can complete both the first and second tasks part of the challenge in one move— simply give a name to your organization and then pick Armageddon as your philosophy before making up your doctrines and fees to start your cult.

How to Get a Compound After Creating a Cult in BitLife

If you are not made of money and started your cult with a smaller building, you will be able to get a Compound by heading to Activities, Commune, and then selecting your main building. Once there, head to the Expand Commune tab before selecting the Compound and purchasing it.

How to Own 10+ SUVs in BitLife

After creating your cult, you can purchase 10+ SUV vehicles in BitLife by heading to Activities, Shopping, selecting any Car Dealer, and then continuously purchasing SUVs under their selections. The SUVs will cost you from $7,000 to $60,000 depending on their state, brand, and condition. To purchase a car in the game, you must first have a driver’s license.

How to Construct a Fallout Shelter and an Armory in BitLife

You can build both a Fallout Shelter and an Armory for your Cult by heading to the Cult menu, selecting your main building —in our case the compound— and then heading to Construct before picking the options to build both facilities.

How to get 50,000+ Followers on BitLife

Although doing so will be a long process, you will be able to gather 50,000+ followers for your cult in BitLife by continuously spreading its name through Outreach missions. Remember to also partake in activities with your followers and interact with them regularly to stop your numbers from decreasing. To further increase the interest people may have in joining your cult, I advise you to keep your entry and annual fees as low as you can.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on December 30th, 2023