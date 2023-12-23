Image: Candywriter

Christmas is just around the corner, and BitLife players can celebrate it with style by taking part in the ‘Tis Giving Challenge, which tasks them with becoming a millionaire who although known for their generosity, found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

But how can you complete the challenge? Here’s how to complete the ‘Tis Giving Challenge on BitLife.

BitLife Tis Giving Challenge Guide

You can complete the ‘Tis Giving Challenge on BitLife by:

Giving a mansion to your best friend.

Giving your mother something worth 1 Million or more.

Giving your father something worth 1 Million or more.

Donating blood 5+ times.

Giving a slip on prison guards.

Related: How to Complete The Grumpmas Challenge in BitLife

You can check out how to complete all the tasks above, below.

How to Give a Mansion to Your Best Friend in BitLife

After managing to gather fortune through either legal or illegal means, you will be able to gift your best friend with a mansion on BitLife by heading to Assets, selecting your Mansion, and then clicking on Gift before selecting them as the receiver.

How to Gift Your Mother and Father Gifts Worth $1M+

You can gift your mother and father items worth more than 1 Million in BitLife by first heading to Activities, Shopping, and then purchasing two items fitting the criteria. I was able to do so by heading to both stores under Jewelkers and purchasing two Diamond Rings for around $1,300,000 each.

After doing that, you will be able to gift the rings by heading to Assests, Possession, and then selecting one of them before heading to Gift and selecting one of your parents as the receiver. After gifting the first ring, just repeat the process to complete the task.

Related: How to Complete The Last Resort Challenge in BitLife

How to Donate Blood 5+ Times

You can donate blood more than 5 times in BitLife by continuously heading to Activities, Doctor, and then selecting Donate Blood. You can donate as much as you want within a year, but be careful as having any kind of medical problem will make you unable to perform a donation.

Related: How to Complete The Thank You, Next Challenge in BitLife

How to Give a Slip on Prison Guards in BitLife

After being arrested for whatever reason, you can escape prison and give the prison guards the slip in BitLife by selecting Prison before heading to escape and completing the minigame where you must evade them as you make your way toward the exit.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on December 23rd, 2023