True to the lyrics of Ariana Grande’s megahit, the Thank You, Next Challenge tasks BitLife players with jumping into the shoes of a girl who does not seem to have any luck with love.

To help you complete the challenge and get your reward as fast as possible, here’s how to complete the Thank You, Next Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Thank You, Next Challenge Guide

You can complete the Thank You, Next Challenge in BitLife by:

Being born a female in Florida.

Going out with 5+ people while in Secondary School.

Breaking off three different engagements.

Divorcing two different spouses.

Adopting five cats after your second divorce.

You can check out how to complete each of the tasks part of the Thank You, Next Challenge below:

How to be Born a Female in Florida

You can be born a female in Florida on BitLife by heading to the character creation screen and selecting either Miami, Tampa, or Orlando as your birth city before, if needed, changing your character’s gender.

Once you are done, simply select Start “Your Character Name” Life to complete the first task part of the Thank You, Next Challenge.

How to Go Out With More Than 5 People While in Secondary School

Although you can go out with people while in secondary school (aka high school) in BitLife by heading to Activity, Love, and then selecting Date, only dating classmates will count for the Thank You, Next Challenge. You can date your Secondary School classmates in BitLife by heading to School, Class, and then selecting a classmate of your choice. Once on the profile of your classmate, simply click on Ask Out to try to go out with them.

To complete the task and go out with five classmates while in Secondary School, simply repeat the process above until five people agree to date you.

How to Break Off 3 Different Engagements in BitLife

After getting engaged with someone —a feat you can accomplish by either accepting a marriage proposal or by heading to Relationships, selecting your partner, and then picking Propose— you can break off your engagement in BitLife by heading to your partner’s profile and then selecting Cancel Engagement.

To quickly break off three different engagements in Bitlife, just meet new people, propose to them, and then follow the guidelines above.

How to Divorce 2+ Spouses in BitLife

After getting married as part of the challenge, you will be able to get divorced both times by heading to Relationship, selecting your spouse, and then heading to Divorce before confirming your choice.

How To Adopt Five Cats after Your Second Divorce in Bitlife

You can adopt five cats after your second divorce in Bitlife by heading to Activities, Pets, and then selecting either Cat Breeder or Animal Shelter. After clicking on any of the two, simply select a cat and then follow the procedures to adopt them before repeating the process until you adopt 5. Only Bitizens are allowed to own pets in BitLife.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2023