How to Complete The Mistress of the Dark Challenge in Bitlife

Image: Candywriter

In true Halloween spirit, the Mistress of the Dark challenge in Bitlife tasks you with following in the footsteps of Elvira by creating the owner of a Haunted Mansion known for her close contact with the supernatural and macabre. Here’s how to embrace the darkness and complete the Mistress of the Dark Challenge in Bitlife.

Bitlife Mistress of the Dark Challenge Guide

You can complete the Mistress of the Dark Challenge in Bitlife by:

Being born a female

Owning a Haunted Mansion in Massachusetts

Owning a poodle named Algonquin

Surviving a paranormal attack

Summoning 2 or more ghosts

Related: How to Complete The Padam Challenge in Bitlife

How to be Born a Female Bitlife

You can be born a female in Bitlife by simply selecting the option while in the Character Creation screen before confirming your selection and starting a new playthrough.

How to Own a Haunted Mansion in Massachusetts

You can own a Haunted Mansion in Massachusetts in Bitlife by first (after either being born in the city or moving there) heading to Activities, Shopping, and selecting any option under Real State Brokers. Once there, just browse the houses available until you see a Haunted Mansion for sale, and then buy it. The Haunted Mansions in the game will cost around 2 Million Dollars, so keep that in mind.

How to Own a Poodle Named Algonquin in Bitlife

You will be able to own a poodle named Algonquin in Bitlife by heading to Activities and then to Pets. Once there, head to either Animal Shelter or Dog Breeder before picking a poodle among the available pets and naming them Algonquin. You will need to be a Bitizen in order to adopt pets in Bitlife.

Related: How to Complete the Anti-Hero Challenge in Bitlife

How to Summon 2 or More Ghosts and Survive a Paranormal Attack in Bitlife

Once you are living in your mansion, you will be able to come face to face with the ghosts haunting it by heading to Assets, Proprieties, and then selecting Spirits before selecting one among the list and clicking on Try to Summon it. To complete the second task, just insult a spirit after summoning it and hope it attacks you.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on October 14th, 2023