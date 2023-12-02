Image: Candywriter

The Gimme Gimme Challenge tasks BitLife players with following the story of a man who managed to find happiness by relying on his connections and luck above all else.

But how can you complete all of the tasks part of the challenge? Here’s how to complete the Gimme Gimme Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Gimme Gimme Challenge Guide

You can complete the Gimme Gimme Challenge in BitLife by:

Being born a male in Washington

Using a fraternity connection to get a job.

Receiving 5+ drinks at a club

Getting a promotion while working less than expected.

Receiving a happy ending.

You can check out how to complete each of the tasks part the Gimme Gimme Challenge below:

How to Be Born a Male in Washington in BitLife

You can be born a male in Washington in BitLife by selecting the United States as your country of origin and then Washington as your birth city before, if needed, changing your character’s gender.

How to Use a Fraternity Connection to Get a Job in BitLife

You can use a fraternity connection to get a job in BitLife by first getting into a university, heading to School, selecting fraternities, and then joining one. You can increase your chances of getting into a fraternity by, before attempting to join, heading to Class and then befriending one of its members.

After joining a fraternity, you will be able to complete the task by getting your degree and then interviewing for jobs until you trigger the pop-up event informing you that your interviewer was also a member of it in the past. Once the pop-up is triggered, you will automatically get the job.

How to Receive 5+ Drinks in a Club

You can receive 5+ drinks in a club in BitLife by simply continuously visiting clubs until you trigger the pop-up event five times. You can visit clubs (or go clubbing) in BitLife by heading to Activities, Nightlife, and then selecting Club.

How to Get A Promotion While Working Less Than Expected

You can get a promotion while working less than expected in BitLife by heading to Job, selecting your profession, and then heading to Working Hours before selecting a total inferior to what you are paid for. I recommend going for a total of 38 hours (if you are paid for 40) for the least diminishing results.

Now, simply select Work Harder and continue to select the option once per year until your peers notice your commitment and you get a promotion.

How to Receive a Happy Ending in BitLife

You can receive a happy ending in BitLife by heading to Activities, Salon & Spa, Massage, and taking Thai massages continuously until the Happy Ending pop-up event appears. Once it does, simply pay for it to complete the Gimme Gimme Challenge. It took me around three tries to trigger the pop-up event.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on December 2nd, 2023