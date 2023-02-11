Are you wondering how to complete The Hippogriff Marks the Spot in Hogwarts Legacy so you can find the treasure hidden by Henrietta? This treasure hunt will take you throughout the Poidsear Coast, have you battling fierce dark magic wizards, and will end with you solving puzzles. It sounds like a subplot from one of the Harry Potter books, right? Unfortunately, this treasure hunt can be a bit difficult because both areas are surrounded by wizards and the considerable distance you will have to travel to finish it. Don’t worry, though. We have everything you need to know to find that magical treasure. Here is how to complete The Hippogriff Marks the Spot in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to Use Henrietta’s Map to Find the Treasure in Hogwarts Legacy

The first thing you will want to do is collect Henrietta’s Treasure map from Poidsea Castle. The easiest way to access this is with the Poidsea Floo fast travel point. The map is outside the Castle, sitting on a table, as shown in the picture above. Be careful, as the area is filled with lots of dark wizards.

After that, you will then find then need to find Henrietta’s Hideaway in a secret dungeon at Manor Cape, far south of the Poidsea Castle, as shown above. a Level 35 Rare enemy, Dunstan Trinity, and a bunch of dark wizards also fill this area. The easiest way to approach this is to fly to the castle’s top and land on the second floor. You can then attack the dark wizards here, and they will file in one at a time on the stairwell, giving you an easier time to kill them.

Afterward, you will need to head outside and find a set of stairs on the cliff that lead into a secret dungeon. Once you are inside Henrietta’s Hideaway, you will find a series of puzzles that you can solve using the below steps:

Use Incendio on the left Statue. Use Accio to place the Cube on the Left Pedestal. Use Incendio on the left Cube. Use Glacius on the Right Cube

Finally, light all braziers with Incendio and extinguish the four shown in the picture above with Glacius. You can also find the ones to extinguish using the treasure map you found earlier, as it will have a picture of this statue with the ones needed to be lit. Once done, a Hippogriff statue will rise, revealing a treasure chest.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 11th, 2023