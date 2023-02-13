How to Complete the Rescuing Rococo side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

Are you wondering how to solve the Rescuing Rococo side quest in Hogwarts Legacy? Hogwarts Legacy is filled with treasure map puzzles, but they don’t often explain where or how to solve them. This is the case with the Solved by the Bell puzzle as well. Don’t worry, though. It is one of the easiest to solve and will only require a bit of flying on your broom. In the end, you will be rewarded with the magic jingle we all have come to love so much and a treasure chest. Here is how to complete the Solved by the Bell side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

How to Complete Rescuing Rococo in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you can begin this quest, you will need to unlock the Nab-Sack, as you will use it to capture Agnes’s Niffler, Rococo. After that, you must speak with Agnes from Bainburgh, located in the Manor Cape zone, to get the Rescuing Rococo side quest.

Your objective in this quest is to rescue Agnes’s niffler, Rococo. You will need to go to Henrietta’s Hideaway, the exact location for The Hippogriff Marks the Spot and Solved by the Bell quests, to find him. You will finish the Hippogriff quest while on the way to rescue Rococo and find the Musical Map in the same room as Rococo, so it is best to do all three quests at once to save you multiple trips to Henrietta’s Hideaway.

Afterward, you will need to head outside and find a set of stairs on the cliff that lead into a secret dungeon. Once you are inside Henrietta’s Hideaway, you will find a series of puzzles that you can solve using the below steps:

Use Incendio on the left Statue. Use Accio to place the Cube on the Left Pedestal. Use Incendio on the left Cube. Use Glacius on the Right Cube

Continue deeper into Henrietta’s Hideaway until you reach the impassible floor. Then, cast your Arresto Momentum spell on it to make it stop. The floor and wall will turn green, which indicates you can cross it now.

After reaching the final chamber you will see Rococo the Niffler sitting at the bottom of the stairs by the treasure chest. Defeat the dark wizards and then use your Nab-Sack to save him. Return to Agnes to complete the side quest.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023