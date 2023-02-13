Are you wondering how to complete the Solved by the Bell side quest in Hogwarts Legacy after coming across the Musical Map? Hogwarts Legacy is filled with treasure map puzzles, but they don’t often explain where or how to solve them. This is the case with the Solved by the Bell puzzle as well. Don’t worry, though. It is one of the easiest to solve and will only require a bit of flying on your broom. In the end, you will be rewarded with the magic jingle we all have come to love so much and a treasure chest. Here is how to complete the Solved by the Bell side quest in Hogwarts Legacy

How to Use the Musical Map to Find the Treasure in Hogwarts Legacy

You must head to Henrietta’s Hideaway to find the Musical Map. You may also already be here because it is the location for The Hippogriff Marks the Spot and Rescuing Rococo quests. You can solve all three quests if you have met their prerequisites.

Afterward, you will need to head outside and find a set of stairs on the cliff that lead into a secret dungeon. Once you are inside Henrietta’s Hideaway, you will find a series of puzzles that you can solve using the below steps:

Use Incendio on the left Statue. Use Accio to place the Cube on the Left Pedestal. Use Incendio on the left Cube. Use Glacius on the Right Cube

Continue deeper into Henrietta’s Hideaway until you reach the impassible floor. Then, cast your Arresto Momentum spell on it to make it stop. The floor and wall will turn green, which indicates you can cross it now.

Once you reached the final chamber and defeat the dark wizards here, you will see the white side quest marker on the other side. It may seem like you can’t access it, but you can. Just approach the wall, and it will open for you. This will allow you to access the room where the Musical Map sits on the Table, as shown in the picture above.

You will then need to head to Clagmar Castle, as seen on the map above. If careful, you can land on the platform next to the bells without engaging any of the dark wizards that fill the area.

Your objective is to use your basic wand attack to hit the bells in the order shown on the Musical Treasure Map. As you do, notes will fill the staff below it. Once all eight notes have been hit, you will hear a magical jingle play. The eight notes you need to hit have been marked above to make it easier. Once the jingle finishes playing, a treasure chest will appear on the same platform you are standing on, and the mission will be completed.

Hogwarts Legacy is available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

- This article was updated on February 13th, 2023