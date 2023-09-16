Image: Candywriter



Although some Bitlife challenges can task you with performing a wide array of seemingly unrelated activities, others like the Rainbow Widower challenge, which tasks you with becoming a killer whose main victims are their own husbands, can be extremely focused. Here’s how to complete the Rainbow Widower Challenge in Bitlife.

Bitlife Rainbow Widower Challenge Guide

You will be able to complete the Rainbow Widower Challenge in Bitlife by:

Being born a male in Florida

Killing 6 husbands after making love to them

Having killed at least one of the above husbands with elephant laxative

How to Be Born a Male in Florida in Bitlife

You can be born a male in Florida on Bitlife by, once in the character creation screen, selecting the United States as your country of birth and then selecting either Miami, Tampa, or Orlando as your hometown before if needed, changing your character’s gender.

How to Kill 6 Husbands After Making Love to Them in Bitlife

After getting married —a feat you can accomplish by heading to Relationships, selecting your partner, and then picking either Elope or Propose— and making love to them, you will be able to kill your husband in Bitlife by first heading to Activities, Crime, and then to Murder. Once at Murder, just select your husband as your victim and then pick how you wish to do the deed.

In order to avoid getting caught and speed up the process of completing the challenge, we advise you to kill your first five husbands by performing drive bys.

How to Kill Someone With Elephant Laxative

As those who followed the step above may have noticed, you will be able to use elephant laxative to kill any of your six husbands by, once at the Murder tab, selecting it as your method. The methods available will change each time you open the tab, so just keep opening it until the Elephant Laxative option becomes available.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

