Image: Candywriter

As its name implies, the Raving Lunar-tic Challenge tasks BitLife players with creating a party-loving but deeply troubled astronaut, known for their constant visits to the moon.

But how can you complete the challenge? Here’s how to complete the Raving Lunar-tic Challenge in BitLife.

BitLife Raving Lunar-tic Challenge Guide

You can complete the Raving Lunar-tic Challenge in Bitlife by:

You can check out how to complete each of the tasks by heading further down.

How to Born in Oregon in BitLife

You can be born in Oregon in BitLife by selecting the United States as your country of origin and Portland as your city of birth when on the character creation screen.

How to Become an Astronaut in BitLife

After purchasing the Astronaut job back and unlocking the occupation in the game, you will be able to become an Astronaut in BitLife by completing High School and getting both a STEM degree and a Pilot’s License before completing the Space Academy’s Astronaut Technical Training. You can enter the Space Academy and take the Astronaut Exam by heading to Special Careers, Astronaut, and then to Space Academy. Once you complete the academy, you will automatically be invited to join a space program.

Although you can get a STEM degree by simply getting a science or technology-related major in college, you can get a Pilot’s License in BitLife by heading to Licences, taking 40 Flying Lessons, and then passing a Pilot’s Exam.

How to Drink at 5+ Clubs

You can drink at clubs 5 or more times in BitLife by heading to Activities, Nightlife, and then selecting your club of choice. After each visit there’s a chance you will be offered drinks, so just continue to go until you are offered a cumulative total of 5 to complete the challenge.

How to Maintain an Alcohol Addiction in BitLife

You can maintain an Alcohol addiction in Bitlife by, after getting your character to become an alcoholic —a feat you can accomplish by continuously accepting drinks at clubs or through random events— choosing not to address the issue. To complete the challenge, I advise you to only get your character addicted after they reach the rank of major.

How to Retrieve 2+ Lunar Artifacts in BitLife

You can retrieve 2+ Lunar Artifacts while addicted to alcohol in BitLife by taking multiple Lunar Exploration Missions, as during each mission there’s a chance of triggering the random Discovery event where you will find artifacts. You can go on Lunar Exploration Missions in BitLife by getting the Rank of Major in the Space Agency, selecting Job, and then clicking on Lunar Exploration Mission.

If you are having problems getting promoted, I was able to do so quickly by decoding messages and writing multiple research papers a year. Usually, it takes around 3 years for your character to be promoted to Major. Remember to keep your attributes either above or around 70% to guarantee that you won’t be let go during that time.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2024