How to Complete The Tell-Tale Heart Challenge in BitLife

In what can be considered one of the most straightforward challenges in BitLife as well as in tune with its inspiration in Edgar Allan Poe’s short story, Tell-Tale Heart tasks you with becoming a nurse who after committing a murder, has the urge to confess.

In this guide, we will tell you how to complete all of the tasks part of the Tell-Tale Heart Challenge in BitLife.

Bitlife Tell-Tale Heart Challenge Guide

You can complete the Tell-Tale Heart Challenge in BitLife by:

Being born a female in Tennessee

Becoming a Nurse

Murdering a person older than 60

Overcoming an Alcohol Addiction

Pleading guilty of a murder you committed

How to Be Born a Female in Tennessee

You can be born a female in Tennessee in BitLife by selecting the United States as your country of origin and Nashville as your city of birth before, if needed, changing your character’s gender.

How to Become a Nurse in Bitlife

After your character completes high school, gets a Nursing degree in college, and completes Nursing School, you will be able to become a Nurse in BitLife by heading to the Job tab and then interviewing for the Associate Nurse position. You can enroll in Nursing School by selecting Seek Higher Education after getting your college degree.

How to Overcome an Alcohol Addiction

After becoming an alcoholic in BitLife —a feat you can accomplish by triggering a chance event after either accepting drinks from acquaintances or drinking in clubs— you can overcome your addiction by going to rehab, getting Hypnotherapy sessions, or entering Alcoholics Anonymous.

You can do all three of the methods by heading to Activities before selecting Rehab and picking your option of choice.

How To Murder Someone Older Than 60

You can murder someone older than 60 in BitLife by heading to Activities, Crime, and Murder before selecting any of your acquaintances who fit the criteria, and then selecting your method of choice.

To complete two challenges for the price of one, I recommend that you kill your target in an easy-to-trace way, which will get you arrested.

How to Pledge Guilty in BitLife

After being arrested for the murder above, you can pledge guilty and complete the Tell-Tale Heart Challenge in BitLife by simply selecting to do so to shorten your sentence. If you manage to get away with the murder, just keep committing them and you will be eventually arrested.

