Among the many challenges players can complete in Bitlife, the She’s So Lucky Challenge can be considered one of the hardest, as it will task you with following in the successful footsteps of Britney Spears, considered by many as the Princess of Pop.

But like in real life, becoming a popstar in Bitlife is by no means an easy feat. here’s how to reach stardom and complete the She’s So Lucky Challenge in Bitlife.

How to Complete the She’s So Lucky Challenge in Bitlife

You can complete the She’s So Lucky Challenge in Bitlife by:

Being born a female in Mississippi

Becoming a solo pop artist

Having one or more of your albums go Double Platinum

Divorcing 3+ husbands

Publishing a book about your life

You can check out how to complete each of the above tasks below:

How to Be Born a Female in Mississippi in Bitlife

You can be born a female in Mississippi in Bitlife by selecting the city of Biloxi (United States) as your birthplace in the character creation screen before, if needed, changing your character’s gender. Once you do that, just select ‘Start New Life’ to complete the challenge and begin your playthrough.

How to Become a Solo Pop Artist in Bitlife

You can become a solo pop artist in Bitlife by purchasing the Musician Job Pack and then raising your character’s Voice Skill to 100%, the latter of which you can accomplish by taking voice lessons. You can take voice lessons in Bitlife by, starting from age 9, selecting Activities, and then going to the Mind & Body tab before scrolling down to Voice Lessons.

Once your Voice Skill is maxed out and you complete high school, you can become a Solo Pop Artist by heading to Job, Special Career, and then selecting Musician. While under Musician, just select the option to become a solo artist.

How to Have One of More Albums Go Double Platinum

There is no way to guarantee that you will be able to go Double Platinum in Bitlfie, as how much your records will sell will be directly related to your popularity (measured by your Fame stat). You can increase your chances of eventually going Double Platinum by releasing one album every 2-3 years, releasing 2 to 3 new singles between each album, and performing regular shows.

How to Divorce 3+ Husbands on Bitlife

After getting married in Bitlife, you will be able to divorce your partner by heading to Relationship, selecting your Husband, and then heading to Divorce. To protect your assets, don’t forget to sign a prenup before each marriage.

How to Publish a Book About Your Life in Bitlife

You can write and then publish an autobiography in Bitlife by heading to Activities before selecting Fame and then clicking on “Write a Book’.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

