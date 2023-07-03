Image: Square Enix

In true Final Fantasy fashion, Final Fantasy XVI lets you craft a wide array of swords for Clive, going from the standard Broadsword to weapons truly fit for one destined to face Dominants head-on. With that said, among the game’s many weapons, Gotterdammerung can be considered the top tier for those still on their first playthrough. But how exactly can you craft it? Now, so that you can get the weapon that marks the fall of the Gods, here’s how to craft Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy 16.

How to Craft Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy XVI

You can craft Gotterdammerung in Final Fantasy XVI by heading to Blackthorne (everyone’s favorite grumpy swordsmith) and then exchanging the Ragnarok sword, one Orichalcum, one Darksteel, and one Primitive Battlehorn. But be advised, as you will need to get the Gotterdammerung Design Draft beforehand in order to unlock the crafting recipe.

You can check out how to get each of the above materials, including the Gotterdammerung Design Draft below:

Related: How to Craft Ultima Weapon in Final Fantasy 16

How to Get the Gotterdammerung Design Draft and the Ragnarok

You will be able to get the Gotterdammerung Design Draft by completing the Blacksmith’s Blues IV side quest. You will be able to trigger the quest by talking to August at the Hideaway during the Across the Narrow main scenario quest. But be advised, as the quest will only be available if you managed to complete Blacksmith’s Blues I to III.

Upon completing the side-quest, you will also receive Ragnarok, 4,800 EXP, and a good amount of Renown.

How to Get Orichalcum in FFXVI

As a rare material, you will be able to get Orichalcum in Final Fantasy XVI by mainly completing hunts. In this case, we know for a fact that you will get one after defeating Atlas as part of the Breaker of Worlds Hunt. You can check out where to find him on our FFXVI Breaker of Worlds Hunt guide.

How to Get Darksteel in FFXVI

Although not as hard to get as Orichalcum, you will still need to face powerful enemies in order to get the Darksteel. But do not fret, as different from the S-Rank Hunt needed to get the item above, you will be able to get Darksteel by defeating either Thanatos or Prince of Death as part of the A-Rank Usher to the Underworld and The Grim Reaper Notorious Mark Hunts.

How to Get Primitive Battlehorn in FFXVI

Last but not least, you will be able to get Primitive Battlehorn by completing the A-Rank Gobermouch

Hunt.

This guide was made while playing Final Fantasy XVI on PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on July 3rd, 2023