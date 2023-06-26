How to Craft Ultima Weapon in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy 16 includes a New Game Plus Mode where players can carry over all their abilities, stats, and potion upgrades. New Game Plus comes after completing the main story and unlocks a mode called “Final Fantasy,” the game’s most challenging difficulty. Final Fantasy Mode also remixes the game where enemy placements are different, the max level is increased to 100, and players can craft Ultima Weapons. This guide will cover the steps to craft Ultima Weapon in Final Fantasy Mode.

Steps to Get Ultima Weapon in Final Fantasy 16

First, to craft Ultima Weapon — you must complete the main story of Final Fantasy 16 at least once and unlock Final Fantasy Mode (New Game Plus). Once you complete the game introduction and make it to the Hideaway, an Ultima Weapon will be in stock — although you won’t be able to craft it right away. First, you must find the necessary materials: 1x Ragnarok, 1x Utterance of Creation, and 3x Ultima Weapon Crafting Material.

How to Get Ragnarok in Final Fantasy 16

Players can find Ragnarok the same way they did in the initial playthrough of Final Fantasy 6 by completing all of Blacksmith Blue’s quests. There are a total of four Blacksmith Blues quests, and they each become available during different main quests. The first Blacksmith Blues quest becomes available during “Here be Monsters” main quest, the second becomes available during “Out of the Shadow,” the third during “A Song of Hope,” and the fourth during “Across the Narrow.”

How to Get Utterance of Creation in Final Fantasy 16

Utterance of Creation will automatically appear in your inventory when you start New Game Plus in Final Fantasy Mode. So, in other words, you don’t need to search for this as it will be available immediately. The game makes it easy for you regarding this item!

Related: How to Get Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

How to Get Ultima Weapon Crafting Material in Final Fantasy 16

The last three crafting materials are the most challenging and time-consuming to acquire. The three Ultima Crafting Materials you need are obtained by completing the Final Fantasy Mode’s main quests. It’s still being determined which exact main missions provide the Ultima Crafting Material — but continue to venture through the story, and you’ll have it soon enough.

Once you have obtained all the materials and crafted the two items mentioned above, head to the Blacksmith to craft the Ultima Weapon. The Ultima Weapon is the most powerful sword in the game, boasting 700 Attack power and 700 Stagger!

- This article was updated on June 26th, 2023