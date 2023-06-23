How to Get Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy 16 is known for its epic boss battles and cinematic cutscenes. Usually, each boss will reward the player with essential materials for crafting higher-end armor and weapons. The Wind Shard is a rare crafting material that players will want to get their hands on as soon as possible — but how do you find it? This guide will cover where to get Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16.

Where to Find Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

Players can get the Wind Shard crafting material in Final Fantasy 16 by defeating Garuda. Garuda comes to battle after besting Benedikta in Caer Norvent during the 12th mission, “Headwind.” The boss fight consists of two phases, one where you play as Clive and another where you fight as Ilfrit. It is not the most challenging boss, considering it’s still reasonably early in the game, but make sure to stock up on potions and tonics. Winning this boss will reward you with 60 Wyrrite, two meteorites, and the Wind Shard.

What is Wind Shard Used for in Final Fantasy 16?

Players can use the Wind Shard to craft a unique weapon called Stormcry. Head to the Blacksmith (the Black Hammer) in Hideaway and craft the Stormcry weapon by handing over the Wind Shard — the only crafting material required for this strong weapon. Stormcry has excellent stats for an early-game weapon, boasting 135 Attack power and 135 Stagger. This is arguably the best weapon at this point in the main story.

The Wind Shard is an example of rare crafting materials you need to acquire through boss fights. For instance, Gelatinous Mass is another essential material that requires defeating the mini-boss Flan Prince. Flan Prince is a Notorious Mark — a hunt available at the Hunt Board — and drops Gelatinous Mass for crafting Drakeslayer’s Bracelets. So, when in doubt when searching for a specific material, know that it can likely be acquired through an upcoming boss or Notorious Marks at the Hunt Board!

- This article was updated on June 23rd, 2023