Among the Fortnite Winterfest 2023 quests, Damage Players With Thrown Items in the Ship It Express LTM can be a bit tricky, as it cannot be completed in the game’s regular and Zero Build Battle Royale modes.

But then, how exactly can you complete the challenge? Here’s how to damage players with thrown items in the Ship It Express LTM in Fortnite.

How to Damage Players With Thrown Items in the Ship It Express LTM in Fortnite

You can complete the damage players with thrown items in the Ship It! Express LTM quest in Fortnite by first heading to the game’s lobby and selecting Ship It! Express LTM as your game mode. As you can see below, the mode can be found under By Epic.

The mode will work in the same way as the regular Battle Royale modes in the game, with the only difference being on how you will only be able to acquire Bandages, Med Kits, Shield Potions, and throwables. Although some players seem to still find ways to get guns in it.

Once the match starts. just focus on grabbing whatever damaging item you can find and then join the fray. The quest will be completed once you manage to deal 300 total throwable damage within multiple matches.

Best Throwables in Ship It! Express LTM

The best throwables in Fortnite Ship It! Express LTM are the Mythic Goldfish and the Remote Explosive. While the Goldfish will allow you to in most scenarios one-shot players —even if they have a full shield— the Remote Explosive will allow you to stick the throwable on enemy players before detonating it for maximum damage.

I also love using the AoE shield throwables (like the Shield Bubble), which can force enemies to go within range and are a godsend in tight spaces. When playing Ship It Express LTM make sure to remember that your throwables will also damage you.

Now that you know how to complete the challenge and claim your +15,000 XP, don’t forget to also check out how to get all of the free rewards available as part of this year’s Fortnite Winterfest celebration.

This guide was written while playing Fortnite on PS5.

