How to Do the LEGO Fortnite Duplication Glitch

Video game patches often fix one issue but inadvertently cause another, which is probably how the LEGO Fortnite duplication glitch was born. Now that it exists, you’re probably curious about how to use it.

How to Duplicate Items in LEGO Fortnite

Build a crafting station, such as the Metal Smelter or a Crafting Bench Take your Pickaxe and destroy it as quickly as you can As soon as it is destroyed, quickly pick the items from the floor Once you’ve picked up the items, exit the game through the game’s menu Return to the same map

If you do this correctly, and quickly enough, you should find the same crafting station that you just destroyed in the same place and the items you used to build it will be in your inventory. This method may not always work, but there’s no risk involved as you’ll always retrieve your materials. By doing this, you can duplicate rare and hard-to-find crafting materials that you might need, for example, to upgrade epic stations.

By using this exploit, you can make sure that more than one village will have a place for you to make rare items. This method also aids in upgrading various crafting structures that you might require, and can even assist in expanding your village when it becomes overcrowded.

It’s important to note that this is not an intended feature, and it could be patched at any time. So, if you want to duplicate your materials and make sure that you will have plenty of those to craft rare items that you might need, you should start to build some chests and try out this glitch right away. That being said, proceed with this method at your own risk.

The game was clearly not designed for players to have easy access to rare crafting material, and we have no idea if Epic will do anything besides patching it later on.

- This article was updated on December 13th, 2023