How to Download & Install Palworld Pokemon Mod

If you’re looking for a guide that will teach you How to Download & Install the Palworld Pokemon Mod, look no further! We’re here to help.

We all knew it was inevitable, but who could have predicted that a mod like this would appear right after Palworld’s Early Access launch? Even though I find Pals cute and charismatic, it’s impossible not to enjoy seeing Pokémon in this game. It’s kinda like playing a game that we always wanted and Nintendo never bothered to develop for us.

How to Turn Pals into Pokémon With Mods

The mod pack that turns Palworld into Pokémon was just announced by ToastedShoes, a famous content creator who is constantly coming up with new mods for several games. The latest mods presented by ToastedShoes on YouTube and X featured Disney characters in Mortal Kombat. However, he just announced a huge mod pack for Palworld that looks incredibly promising.

Full video on my YouTube tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/X1ohT6mJiT — Toasted (@ToastedShoes) January 22, 2024

Unfortunately, he hasn’t released the mod pack yet, and we’re all anxiously waiting for it. According to Toasted, those who want to turn Palworld into Pokémon have to wait until the next day and check his YouTube channel for more information.

Until then, I’ll just be imagining which Pokémon will replace which Pal. We know that Jesse and Electabuzz will replace Zoe and Grizzbolt during the first boss fight, which is perfect. But now I’m wondering, will Foxparks be Vulpix? Will Anubis be Lucario? I’m not sure, but I can’t wait. As long as I can get a Charmander, a Bulbasaur, and a Squirtle, I’ll be happy.

With the success of Palworld and the first of many mods to come that add Pokémon to the game, one can only hope Nintendo will finally make an innovative Pokémon game. It’s pretty clear by now that players are looking for something new with their favorite pocket monsters. However, it might take a while for us to see if Nintendo will actually respond to this. Until then, I’ll be here, busy crafting guns for my Pikachu.

- This article was updated on January 22nd, 2024