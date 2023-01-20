Roblox Da Hood is an exciting game that allows players to create their own gang and rise to the top of the criminal underworld or join the police to eradicate crimes. But what would a Roblox neighborhood war be without a bit of style and silliness? That’s where emoting comes in. In Roblox Da Hood, emoting allows you to express yourself with various animations, from greeting and lying down to dancing around. The list goes on. If you want to know how to use emotes, here’s everything you need to know about how to emote in Roblox Da Hood.

How to Emote in Roblox Da Hood

Before you can emote in Roblox Da Hood, you must purchase the animation pack with Robux first. This may sound disheartening, but that means you’ll need to spend real money to purchase emotes. However, you don’t have to worry because there are some ways that allow you to earn Robux for free in Roblox.

There are two animation packs in this game, each of them costing 100 Robux. To buy them, you need to click on the green plus button on the bottom right corner of your screen. Doing this will open the store, where you can purchase various items, such as a flashlight, house limit boost, boombox, and many more. On the store page, you’ll want to select and buy the animation pack option to unlock emotes in the game.

Upon completing your purchase, you can see a window on the left side of your screen detailing all the emotes you can perform. To emote, click on the one you want to use in that pop-up window. There are many emotes available, so feel free to try every one of them out to make your gameplay even more fun!

That sums up everything you need to know about how to emote in Roblox Da Hood. Emoting is one of the best parts of Roblox Da Hood. It allows you to express yourself in a range of different ways and is a great way to show off your style. Now that you know how to emote in Roblox Da Hood, have fun playing and expressing yourself in this game!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023