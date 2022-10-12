Best Roblox Third Person Shooters

If you’re looking to lose a bit of time in the world of Roblox, you’ll find that there is more than enough to keep you occupied. No matter if you’re looking for something spooky to get you through the Halloween Season, or just trying to find an excellent First Person Shooter to lose countless hours in, there are more than enough games on this evergrowing platform.

But, if you’re looking for some of the best 3rd Person Shooters on the platform, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s find out what you should sign into right away, and what you should leave behind as we cover some of the best games available to download and play right away on Roblox!

Top 5 Best Roblox 3rd Person Shooters

No matter if you’re looking to live out your street dreams, or want to find something that you’ll be able to play with your friends, you’ll be able to find plenty of exciting activities to take part in when you jump into any of the titles on this list! Here are five of our favorite 3rd Person Shooters on the Roblox platform!

Da Hood by Da Hood Entertainment

If you’re looking to cause a bit of mayhem and debauchery, Da Hood is going to be one of your best options right off the bat. You’ll be able to jump into a populated world and do whatever you really feel like. One thing that makes this stand out from the crowd is the fact that it also doubles as a great Role Play server, allowing you to jump into a job and have your own little life inside of the world.

However, if you’re looking to take on a life of crime, you’ll be able to do just that. Jumping in to cause some havoc is recommended, but you’ll need to beware of the cops and others that are looking to take you down a few pegs. Make sure that you’re ready for the harsh life of the streets before you jump into this game.

Criminality by @RVVZ

If you’re looking to see if you’re tough enough to live in a world with no laws, Criminality is going to be your best bet. Jumping right into this one, you’re bound to get knocked down a few times before you’re able to rise to the top. Anything goes in this world, and while it’s still in Beta, you’ll find that there is more than enough to keep you preoccupied.

You’ll need to make sure that you’re using your street smarts to their full advantage, and that you’re not making the wrong kind of enemy. Featuring a fully explorable world, you never know when someone is going to pop out of the shadows and test your mettle against them. Make sure that you’re always prepared and keep an eye and ear open at all times.

Base Battles by Voldex

If you’re looking to get your fix wherever you go, Base Battles is an excellent addition to your favorite games. In this 20v20 shooter, you and your squad will need to work together to eliminate as many enemies as possible while exploring the massive maps available to you.

As a title that is receiving pretty regular updates, you can expect to find new maps just about every time that you log in. Plus, the addition of vehicles to drive makes this much more exciting than it has any right being. There’s always something exciting happening in the game, and with a large player base, you’ll always find a match quickly and easily.

BedWars by Easy.gg

If you’re tired of using guns to solve your problems, BedWars may be the perfect choice for you. Rather than relying on cold steel to fight off your foes, you’ll be able to use a plethora of magical skills to send your opponents into the Shadow Realm.

You’ll also find a few elements from other games like Minecraft thrown into this one, where you’ll be able to use blocks to navigate some tricky terrain. No matter what kind of player you are, there is more than enough to love when you log into BedWars, especially with the updates that it receives.

INVICTUS Military Tycoon by InfinityInteractive

If you’ve always wanted to know what it feels like to have the power of a military behind you, Military Tycoon may be the closest you’ll get to that experience. As you work through different missions and fight off opposing armies, you’ll be able to build your own special forces to defend your part of the world.

Gunplay is snappy and responsive, and the massive assortment of different vehicles and weapons helps set this apart from many of its competitors. You’ll always find something new to do when you give this game a spin, and you’ll find that it’s quite engaging and easy to lose countless hours in.

And those are 5 of the best 3rd Person Shooters available in Roblox! Make sure that you’re checking into our Guide Section for the game, so you’ll be able to find out how to play at school using Maths Spot, what BTC means in Roblox, and if you’ll be able to play on your Nintendo Switch!

Roblox is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on October 12th, 2022