How to Evolve Happiny into Chansey and Blissey in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Chansey and Blissey are great additions to any team.

November 21st, 2021 by Diego Perez

Happiny, Chansey, and Blissey are great additions to any team in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, but these Pokemon have certain requirements that must be met in order for them to evolve. Most players will end up with a Happiny from an egg received from a hiker on Route 209. Once the egg hatches, however, most people don’t know how to get Happiny to evolve. Here’s how to make Happiny evolve into Chansey and Blissey in Pokemon BDSP.

How to Evolve Happiny into Chansey in Pokemon BDSP

In order to make Happiny evolve into Chansey, you have to level it up during the daytime while it’s holding an Oval Stone. Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl use the real-world clock for in-game time, so you’ll have to level Happiny up when it’s actually daytime in your region. There’s no minimum level for Happiny’s evolution, so you can make it evolve at any level as long as the conditions are met.

Oval Stone Locations in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are three ways to obtain an Oval Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The first and easiest method is to pick one up from the Lost Tower on Route 209 south of Solaceon Town. You can find it on the second floor near the youngster.

Wild Happiny have a 5% chance to be holding an Oval Stone, so you can also just catch as many as you can until you get the stone. You can only catch Happiny in the wild in the Trophy Garden, but the Pokemon present there change daily.

Finally, the third method of obtaining an Oval Stone is via the Grand Underground. You can find Oval Stones and other rare items in the Grand Underground, and there’s a hiker underneath Twinleaf Town that will trade you some.

To recap, here’s how to get an Oval Stone in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl:

  • Find one in the Lost Tower on Route 209
  • Catch a Wild Happiny that is already holding one
  • Find one in the Grand Underground

How to Evolve Chansey into Blissey in Pokemon BDSP

Once you have a Chansey on your team, you can evolve it into Blissey by meeting one specific condition. You have to reach the maximum friendship level with your Chansey before it will evolve into Blissey.

As long as your Chansey has maximum friendship, it will automatically evolve into Blissey the next time it levels up. Just like Happiny evolving into Chansey, there is no minimum level requirement for Chansey to evolve into Blissey.

You can check Chansey’s friendship level using the friendship Poketch app, which can be obtained by speaking to a woman inside the Eterna City Pokemon Center. To increase friendship, you can give Chansey a Soothe Bell and get a massage in Veilstone City. Massages are offered in the southwestern building of Veilstone City. The easiest way to increase friendship is just to use your Pokemon in battle frequently, though.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are available now on Nintendo Switch.

