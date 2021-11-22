Murkrow was a Pokémon introduced in the second generation of Pokémon games. It was one of the lesser threatening Pokémon in the game since it had rather low stats. Then came Gen IV and it got an evolution: Honchkrow. Getting the evolution isn’t as straightforward as just leveling your Murkrow. Here is how to evolve Murkrow into Honchkrow in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

How to evolve Murkrow to Honchkrow in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

In order to do this, you will need a Dusk Stone. It’s an evolutionary stone much like the stones needed to evolve Eevee, except this one can’t do that. This one is tied to far fewer Pokémon. However, Honchkrow’s stats are far superior to Murkrow other than its speed stat.

Ideally, you’d want to wait until your Murkrow hits a level between 45 to 55 so it can actually learn some moves along the way. If you caught a Murkrow back at Eterna Forest, it’ll be lower-leveled. If you decide to evolve it to a Honchkrow when it’s gained a few levels since then, it will not learn many new moves along the way unless you apply a TM or get the move relearner to bring back a few moves.

Luckily enough, if you own Pokémon Shining Pearl instead, you can use the Dusk Stone to evolve Misdreavus into Mismagius. Murkrow is exclusive to Brilliant Diamond while Misdreavus is exclusive to Shining Pearl. Both of these Pokémon make use of the Dusk Stone and work similarly in terms of leveling.

Make sure to use your Stone very carefully though. As far as it is known, you can only get about three Dusk Stones in one save file. Use it when you have your Murkrow with favorable traits so you can maximize its potential later down the line.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl are out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.