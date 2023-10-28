Image: Colossal Order Ltd.

Knowing how to use natural resources to the fullest is a must if you plan on building a metropole and increasing your money inflow in Cities Skylines 2. And like in real life, among all the resources that you can export, very few are as valuable and vital as water.

But in true simulation fashion, exporting the resource will demand that you set up a simple but intricate system. Here’s how to export water in Cities Skylines 2.

How to Export Water in Cities Skylines 2

You can export water in Cities Skylines 2 by building a series of water pipes connecting your network (it does not matter from where) to any of the edges of the map. You can unlock the edges of the map by purchasing all Map tiles connecting it to your city.

Related: How to Fix ‘Lack of Labor’ in Cities: Skylines 2

Once the piping system reaches the edge of the map, a connection leading to the outside will be created and you will automatically start to export water.

Although you cannot check out which area or city is being supplied with your water, you can check out how much you are exporting under the Water and Sewage tab, as well as how much you are making out of it by heading to Service Trade.

How to Increase Your Water Supply

To increase your water supply, I recommend that you focus on constructing a few well-placed Water Pumping Stations (if possible). They will, when paired with a Groundwater Pumping Station system, guarantee that you will in most cases produce more water than your city will consume, as well as make sure you won’t dry up your reservoirs.

Building a few Wastewater Treatment Plants can also increase your water supply, but they can end up generating a huge amount of ground pollution if not managed.

To avoid the domino effect that the hazard can cause to your water reservoirs, I highly recommend that you check out How to Stop Ground Pollution in Cities: Skylines 2.

- This article was updated on October 28th, 2023