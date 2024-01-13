Image: Attack of the Fanboy

No resource in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat is as vital as the sought-after Gems, which can be used to purchase level-up materials, runes, and the Vault Breakers needed to pull in all of the game’s banners.

But as you might have guessed, getting large amounts of them is no easy feat, especially for those in the late-game stages. Here’s how to farm Gems in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat.

How to Farm Gems in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat

The only way I found to steadily farm Gems in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat can be done by completing the Bloody Palace. The Palace resets twice a week and completing it after each reset will reward you with 200 Gems. You can get up to 400 Gems a week by doing so. You can also get large amounts of the resource by purchasing both Gem packs and the Value Card, which will give you 100 Gems per day for 30 days.

Those new to the game can also get a large amount of Gems as one-time-only rewards by completing Training Stages and Weekly Hunter missions, as well as by reaching certain Office levels and Achievement Rewards/Collector ranks. Players can also get 60 Gems by binding their game accounts and 50 Gems by testing out banner-exclusive characters.

Those who began playing during launch can also get a considerable amount of Gems by opening in-celebratory emails and by taking part in the Launch Celebration event.

Now that you know how to get and farm gems, don't forget to also check out who are the best characters in Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat.

This guide was made while playing Devil May Cry: Peak of Combat on PC.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2024