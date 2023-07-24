How to Farm Lumenite Crystal in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 is a challenging game requiring players to improve their build. Lumenite Crystals are one of the most critical items in the game that players can use to upgrade their weapons for higher damage output and enhanced stats. This guide will cover how to farm Lumenite Crystals fast in Remnant 2, so you can upgrade your loadout to its full potential.

How to Get Lumenite Crystal Fast in Remnant 2

The best way to farm Lumenite Crystals in Remnant 2 is by defeating elite enemies. Elite Enemies are easily found on any level and are more challenging than standard enemies, as they have more health and deal significantly more damage. Players can easily know when an Elite Enemy is nearby, as the game will make a unique musical sound that sounds like a gong. Elite Enemies are also usually larger in size compared to standard enemy types.

More often than not, these Elite enemies will drop Lumenite Crystals. As you level up your weapons, the amount of Lumenite Crystals you will need for an upgrade will increase.

Farm Lumenite Crystals in Adventure Mode

Adventure Mode is a great way to farm Lumenite Crystals. This mode allows players to replay an entire area without worrying about story progression. This way, you can rerun a level as often as you would like to kill Elite Enemies and gather a high amount of Lumenite Crystal. Adventure Mode is also an excellent way for players to discover locations they may have missed on their first round of the level.

Players can unlock Adventure Mode once they have completed the level and defeated the final boss of that specific level. For example, if you want to do Adventure Mode for Losomn, you must defeat its final boss, and then Adventure Mode will become available at the Crystal Checkpoint.

I love to use Adventure Mode instead of rerolling campaigns since it allows me to farm materials without restarting the main story from scratch. Use this method as your primary way of gathering essential materials, and you’ll find that you can upgrade weapons much faster.

- This article was updated on July 24th, 2023