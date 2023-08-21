How to Farm Moogle Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry Fast in Final Fantasy XIV

Image: Square Enix / Edited: Attack of the Fanboy

The Moogle Treasure Trove tasks players to collect a limited-time item called Tomestones, which they can then exchange for various rewards during the event. Considering the event is on a time limit, learning to farm this item as much as possible will benefit you. This guide will cover how to farm Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry fast in FFXIV.

Best Way to Farm Moogle Tomestones of Tenfold Pageantry in FFXIV

There are a few different ways players can get Tomestones FFXIV, with some being the best way to farm this limited item. First, we’ll cover all possible ways to get Tomestones, and further down will review which one to farm. Here are all the ways to get Tomestones.

Alliance Raids

PVP Modes

Unreal Trials

Leveling Dungeons

Normal Raids

Out of all those options, Alliance Raids and PVP modes reward players with the most Tomestones. Alliance Raids offer players up to 14 Tomestones, while PVP Modes can award players up to 10. So to farm Tomestones, your best bet is to continuously play through Alliance Raids and PVP modes, with Alliance Raids being your primary focus.

Alliance Raids for Tomestones

Below I have listed all the Alliance Raids that offer Tomestones and the amount you should expect when completing them.

Fourteen Tomestones – Euphrosyne, The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach, The Orbonne Monastery, Dun Scaith, The Praetorium

– Euphrosyne, The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach, The Orbonne Monastery, Dun Scaith, The Praetorium Twelve Tomestones – Aglaia, The Puppets’ Bunker, The Ridorana Lighthouse

– Aglaia, The Puppets’ Bunker, The Ridorana Lighthouse Ten Tomestones – The Copies Factory, The Royal City of Rabanastre, The Weeping City of Mhach

– The Copies Factory, The Royal City of Rabanastre, The Weeping City of Mhach Six Tomestones – The Void Ark, The Labyrinth of the Ancients, Syracus Tower, The World of Darkness, The Porta Decumana

PvP Modes for Tomestones

If you prefer playing PVP, then check out the available PvP and the amount of Tomestones they offer.

Six to Ten Tomestones – Hidden Gorge, Onsal Hakair, The Fields of Glory, Seal Rock

All in all, farming Alliance Raids with the highest Tomestone output is your best bet to claim as many Tomestones in the shortest amount of time. PvP works, too; it just may take longer.

Keep in mind that normal raids also offer Tomestones, just significantly less (3 or 4). These aren’t the greatest for farming, but they can still help you inch closer to the rewards that require 100 Tomestones.

