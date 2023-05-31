How to Farm the Light Dragon in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Dragon materials are one of the most powerful items to fuse weapons with and also go for a high price at any shop in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Players must track down the dragons across the lands of Hyrule to get dragon materials. Although the Light Dragon has the longest route, it is worth locating this beast as it provides the rarest dragon materials and a legendary weapon. For those looking to farm this dragon’s materials, you have come to the right place. Here is how you can farm the Light Dragon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

How to Farm the Light Dragon in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Players must know the Light Dragon’s spawn time and routes to farm its materials in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We have a complete guide on all TOTK dragons’ spawn times and routes on the Attack of the Fanboy site, but to summarize, the Light Dragon spawns at random and flies around the entirety of Hyrule on the outer edge of the world map.

When you approach the Light Dragon, there is a chance that the dragon will be glowing. The glowing essence is good, considering this is the only time you can gather all materials from any dragon in the game. If you approach the dragon and it is not glowing, then the only thing you can do is wait. The good news is that you can wait on top of the dragon without it knocking you off or damaging you. It takes ten real-world minutes for dragons to glow again — so even though this is longer than players would like, it is also the only way to farm materials.

I found it best to wait on the head of the dragon until it starts to glow similar to Link in the image below.

Once it starts glowing, you can farm as many materials as possible while it remains glowing. You should have enough time to get the Light Dragon’s scales, shards, horns, claws, and spikes during this period! Below you will see how to get each material from the dragon.

Dragon Scale – Swing a sword on the dragon’s body.

– Swing a sword on the dragon’s body. Dragon Spike – Spikes spawn around the spikes sticking out of its body.

– Spikes spawn around the spikes sticking out of its body. Dragon Shard – Jump off the dragon and shoot a bow toward its fang, and a shard will fall.

– Jump off the dragon and shoot a bow toward its fang, and a shard will fall. Dragon Horn – Hit the dragon’s horn with either a sword or a bow.

– Hit the dragon’s horn with either a sword or a bow. Dragon Claw – Jump off the dragon and shoot a bow at the dragon’s claw, and the claw will fall.

