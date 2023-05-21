Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Dragon Locations: Farosh, Neydra, Dinraal, and Light Dragon Spawn Times and Routes

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, you probably remember the first time you encountered one of the three divine dragons that slither through the skies of Hyrule. Like many of the best parts of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, the dragons (and their associated upgrade materials) are back in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and there’s even a new fourth dragon for you to find and ride on. For those struggling to track down these majestic reptiles, here are the spawn times and travel routes of every dragon in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Farosh’s Spawn Time and Route

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Farosh, the dragon of lightning, can be found in the southeastern corner of Hyrule and is arguably the most difficult of the three returning dragons to track in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Emerging from the Depths at East Gerudo Chasm between 12:00 and 1:00 PM, Farosh will travel north around Gerudo Canyon before making its way west into Faron, where it will pass over the Great Plateau before descending back underground through the chasm just south of Hills of Baumer and loop back to East Gerudo Chasm.

While it’s easy to glide over to Farosh from the island near Gerudo Canyon Sky Tower, Farosh’s body is electric, and you will be shocked you are wielding a metal sword or shield. On top of that, Naydra will begin to fire clusters of electricity at you once you get too close. If you want to live long enough to collect Nadyra’s materials, you should think about getting the Rubber armor set or down a few electricity-resistant potions.

Related: Where to Find Climbing Gear in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Naydra’s Spawn Time and Route

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Naydra, the dragon of ice, has claimed the southwestern regions of Hyrule as its territory. Like Farosh, Nadray will emerge onto the surface at about 1:00 PM from the Lanaru Snowfield Chasm. Once it’s in the air, Naydra will fly south over the Necluda Sea before looping around and soaring between East Necluda and Hateno Village. After passing by east of Kakariko Village, Naydra will descend back into the Depths at the East Hill Chasm.

I’ve found Naydra to be the easiest of the three elemental dragons to collect materials from. Not only do you have an almost perfect vantage point on the dragon from Mount Lanaryu Skyview Tower, but chances are you’ve picked up the Snowquill armor set at Rito Village or have some cold-resistant dishes and elixirs. With these additional heat sources, staying warm on Naydra’s back shouldn’t be an issue, but be careful to avoid the chunks of ice the dragon will throw at you.

Related: Where is King Dorephan in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

Dinraal’s Spawn Time and Route

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Dinraal, the dragon of fire, makes its home in the skies of Hyrule’s northwestern territories. Unlike its kin, Dinraal will rise out of the depths between 5:00 and 6:00 PM through East Akkala Plains Chasm. Once fully aboveground, Dinraal will sail north through the skies over Deep Akkala before hanging west and traveling just north of Death Mountain. After passing by the Great Hyrule Forest, Dinraal will return to the Depths by diving into the Drenan Highlands Chasm.

With a serpentine figure coated head-to-tail in flames and a nasty habit of throwing fireballs at anything that moves, Dinraal is easily the hardest of the three standard elemental dragons to collect materials from. Once you’ve cooked up some heat-resisting dishes or scavenged the Ember armor set, you can dive down onto its back from Sokkala Sky Archipelago and start harvesting.

Related: How to Get Link’s House in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (ToTK)

Light Dragon Spawn Time and Route

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Light Dragon is the only new elemental dragon introduced in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it’s also the most unique. Unlike Farosh, Naydra, and Dinraal, the Light Dragon does not follow a small route tied to a specific region. Instead, the Light Dragon circles the entirety of Hyrule, sticking to the far reaches of the map and sailing at a much higher altitude than its kin.

While you can reach the Light Dragon at any point in the game, you should wait until after you’ve collected the twelve Dragon’s Tears hidden throughout Hyrule or met the Great Deku Tree. Once you’ve completed one of these objectives, the Light Dragon will descend to a lower altitude, making it much easier to get to it and reclaim the repaired Master Sword from its head.

- This article was updated on May 20th, 2023