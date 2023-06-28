Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Armor Upgrade List: All Material Costs and Abilities

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an incredible amount of armor pieces to discover across the land of Hyrule. Most of them will provide stat boosts, high levels of defense, and bonuses for the player to use to their advantage. There are ways to improve armor in TOTK by upgrading them at the Great Fairy Fountain. It can be hard to track what materials you may need to bring to the Great Fairy — making the upgrade process pretty frustrating. This guide has a compiled list of all the materials required for upgrading every armor piece in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Material Costs and Abilities for All Armor Pieces in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

We have split armor pieces by category for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to make it easier to find — standard, element resistant, enemy resistant, and stat boosts. To make it even easier to find the armor piece you’re looking for, use CTRL + F on your keyboard and type the name of that armor piece. Doing so will bring you directly to that armor piece.

Note: Some armor pieces cannot be upgraded. If so, the word “none” will fill in the slot.

Standard Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that don’t provide any bonuses except for an increase in defense. Each time you upgrade the armor piece, its defense will rise.

Armor Piece Upgrade 1 Upgrade 2 Upgrade 3 Hylian Hood 5x Bokoblin Horn 5x Blue Bokoblin Horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang 20x Amber, 3x Bokoblin Guts, 5x Black Bokoblin Horn Hylian Trousers 5x Bokoblin Horn 5x Blue Bokoblin horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang 20x Amber, 3x Bokoblin Guts, 5x Bokoblin Horn Hylian Tunic 5x Bokoblin Horn 5x Blue Bokoblin Horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang 20x Amber, 3x Bokoblin Guts, 5x Black Bokoblin Horn Cap of the Wild 10x Acorn, 2x Farosh’s Scale 5x Courser Bee Honey, 2x Farosh’s Claw 3x Energetic Rhino Beetle, 2x Shard of Farosh’s Fang, 5x Shard of Farosh’s Spike Trouser of the Wild 10x Acorn, 2x Farosh’s Scale 5x Courser Bee Honey, 2x Farosh’s Claw 3x Energetic Rhino Beetle, 2x Shard of Farosh’s Fang, 5x Shard of Farosh’s Spike Tunic of the Wild 10x Acorn, 2x Farosh’s Scale 5x Courser Bee Honey, 2x Farosh’s Claw 3x Energetic Rhino Beetle, 2x Shard of Farosh’s Fang, 5x Shard of Farosh’s Spike Solder’s Helm 5x Chuchu Jelly, 3x Bokoblin Guts 5x Keese Eyeball, 3x Moblin Guts 30x Flint, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 3x Hinox Guts Soldier’s Greaves 5x Chuchu Jelly, 3x Bokoblin Guts 5x Keese Eyeball, 3x Moblin Guts 30x Flint, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 3x Hinox Guts Soldier’s Armor 5x Chuchu Jelly, 3x Bokoblin Guts 5x Keese Eyeball, 3x Moblin Guts 30x Flint, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 3x Hinox Guts Archaic Legwear None None None Archaic Tunic None None None Archaic Warm Greaves None None None Cece Hat None None None Mask of Awakening 10x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment 15x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment 20x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment Trousers of Awakening 10x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment 15x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment 20x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment Tunic of Awakening 10x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment 15x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment 20x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment Champions Tunic 3x Silent Princess, 2x Light Dragon’s Scale 3x Silent Princess, 2x Light Dragon’s Talon, 10x Sundelion 5x Silent Princess, 2x Shard of Light Dragon’s Fang, 15x Sundelion Tunic of Memories 3x Silent Princess, 1x Light Dragon’s Scale 3x Silent Princess, 1x Light Dragon’s Talon, 2x Farosh’s Horn 5x Silent Princess, 1x Shard of Light Dragon’s Fang, 2x Naydra’s Horn Royal Guard Cap 3x Bokoblin Guts, 3x Boss Bokoblin Horn 3x Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang 3x Black Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Hinox Guts Royal Guard Boots 3x Bokoblin Guts, 3x Boss Bokoblin Horn 3x Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Boss Bokoblin Fang 3x Black Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Hinox Guts Royal Guard Uniform 3x Bokoblin Guts, 3x Boss Bokoblin Horn 3x Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Boss Bokoblin Fang 3x Black Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Hinox Guts Cap of Time 10x Amber, 1x Star Fragment 20x Amber, 1x Star Fragment 30x Amber, 1x Star Fragment Trousers of Time 10x Amber, 1x Star Fragment 20x Amber, 1x Star Fragment 30x Amber, 1x Star Fragment Tunic of Time 10x Amber, 1x Star Fragment 20x Amber, 1x Star Fragment 30x Amber, 1x Star Fragment Cap of the Wind 5x Opal, 1x Star Fragment 10x Opal, 1x Star Fragment 15x Opal, 1x Star Fragment Trousers of the Wind 5x Opal, 1x Star Fragment 10x Opal, 1x Star Fragment 15x Opal, 1x Star Fragment Tunic of the Wind 5x Opal, 1x Star Fragment 10x Opal, 1x Star Fragment 15x Opal, 1x Star Fragment Cap of Twilight 1x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment 4x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment 6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment Trousers of Twilight 1x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment 4x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment 6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment Tunic of Twilight 1x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment 4x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment 6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment Cap of the Sky 1x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment 4x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment 6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment Trousers of the Sky 1x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment 4x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment 6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment Tunic of the Sky 1x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment 4x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment 6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment

Element Resistant Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that offer resistance to a specific element type, such as cold resistance, lightning resistance, etc. Each time you upgrade a piece, its defense will increase.

Armor Piece Upgrade 1 Upgrade 2 Upgrade 3 Bonus Desert Voe Headband 3x White Chuchu Jelly 5x White Chuchu Jelly, 3x Cool Stafflina 5x Chillshroom, 5x Ice Keese Wing, 3x Ice-Breath Lizalfos Tail Heat Resistance Desert Voe Trousers 3x White Chuchu Jelly 5x White Chuchu Jelly, 3x Cool Safflina 5x Chillshroom, 5x Ice Keese Wing, 3x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail Heat Resistance Desert Voe Spaulder 3x White Chuchu Jelly 5x White Chuchu Jelly, 3x Cool Safflina 5x Chillshroom, 5x Ice Keese Wing, 3x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail Heat Resistance Snowquill Headdress 3x Red Chuchu Jelly 5x Red Chuchu Jelly, 3x Warm Safflina 5x Sunshroom, 5x Fire Keese Wing, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail Cold Resistance Snowquil Trousers 3x Red Chuchu Jelly 5x Red Chuchu Jelly, 3x Warm Safflina 5x Sunshroom, 5x Fire Keese Wing, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail Cold Resistance Snowquill Tunic 3x Red Chuchu Jelly 5x Red Chuchu Jelly, 3x Warm Safflina 5x Sunshroom, 5x Fire Keese Wing, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail Cold Resistance Flamebreaker Helm 3x Moblin Horn 5x Moblin Fang, 5x Fireproof Lizard 5x Blue Moblin Horn, 15x Flint, 3x Smotherwing Butterfly Flame Guard Flamebreaker Boots 3x Moblin Horn 5x Moblin Fang, 5x Fireproof Lizard 5x Blue Moblin Horn, 15x Flint, 3x Smotherwing Butterfly Flame Guard Flamebreaker Armor 3x Moblin Horn 5x Moblin Fang, 5x Fireproof Lizard 5x Blue Moblin Horn, 15x Flint, 3x Smotherwing Butterfly Flame Guard Ruby Circlet 2x Ruby, 3x Flint 4x Ruby, 5x Flint 6x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment Cold Resistance Sapphire Circlet 2x Sapphire, 3x Flint 4x Sapphire, 5x Flint 6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment Heat Resistance Topaz Earrings 2x Topaz, 3 Flint 4x Topaz, 5x Flint 6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment Shock Resistance Rubber Helm 3x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 1x Electric Lizalfos Horn 8x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 5x Voltfruit 5x Zapshroom, 5x Electric Lizalfos Tail, 8x Electric Safflina Shock Resistance Rubber Tights 3x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 1x Electric Lizalfos Horn 8x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 5x Voltfruit 5x Zapshroom, 5x Electric Lizalfos Tail, 8x Electric Safflina Shock Resistance Rubber Armor 3x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 1x Electric Lizalfos Horn 8x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 5x Voltfruit 5x Zapshroom, 5x Electric Lizalfos Tail, 8x Electric Safflina Shock Resistance Archaic Warm Greaves None None None Cold Resistance Froggy Hood 3x Sticky Lizard 5x Sticky Lizard, 5x Horriblin Horn 5x Blue Horriblin Horn, 5x Sticky Frog Slip Resistance Froggy Leggings 3x Sticky Lizard 5x Sticky Lizard, 5x Horriblin Horn 5x Blue Horriblin Horn, 5x Sticky Frog Slip Resistance Froggy Sleeve 3x Sticky Lizard 5x Sticky Lizard, 5x Horriblin Horn 5x Blue Horriblin Horn, 5x Sticky Frog Slip Resistance Hood of the Depths 3x Deep Firefly 5x Dark Clump, 3x Frox Fang 20x Zonaite, 3x Frox Fingernail, 3x Obsidian Frox Fang Gloom Resistance Gaiters of the Depths 3x Deep Firefly 5x Dark Clump, 3x Frox Fang 20x Zonaite, 3x Frox Fingernail, 3x Obsidian Frox Fang Gloom Resistance Tunic of the Depths 3x Deep Firefly 5x Dark Clump, 3x Frox Fang 20x Zonaite, 3x Frox Fingernail, 3x Obsidian Frox Fang Gloom Resistance Midna’s Helmet None None None Gloom Resistance Island Lobster Shirt None None None Heat Resistance Lightning Helm None None None Lightning Proof Zant’s Helmet None None None Unfreezable Cah Medoh Divine Helm 1x Sapphire, 5x Zonaite 4x Sapphire, 10x Zonaite 6x Sapphire, 5x Zonaite, 5x Dazzlefruit Cold Resistance Vah Rudania Divine Helm 5x Zonaite, 1x Ruby 10x Zonaite, 4x Ruby 6x Ruby, 5x Large Zonate, 5x Dazzlefruit Flame Guard Vah Naboris Divine Helm 1x Topaz, 5x Zonaite 4x Topaz, 10x Zonaite 6x Topaz, 5x Large Zonaite, 5x Dazzlefruit Shock Resistance

Stat Increase Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that increase a particular stat, such as swim speed, climbing speed, stealth, etc. Like other armor pieces, when you upgrade a piece, its defense will increase.

Armor Piece Upgrade 1 Upgrade 2 Upgrade 3 Bonus Zora Helm 3x Lizalfos Horn 5x Hyrule Bass, 5x Lizalfos Talon 3x Hearty Bass, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 5x Blue Lizalfos Horn Swim Speed Up Zora Greaves 3x Lizalfos Horn 5x Hyrule Bass, 5x Lizalfos Talon 3x Hearty Bass, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 5x Blue Lizalfos Horn Swim Speed Up Zora Armor 3x Lizalfos Horn 5x Hyrule Bass, 5x Lizalfos Talon 3x Hearty Bass, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 5x Blue Lizalfos Horn Swim Speed Up Stealth Mask 3x Blue Nightshade 5x Sunset Firefly, 5x Blue Nightshade 8x Silent Shroom, 5x Sneaky River Snail Swim Speed Up Stealth Tights 3x Blue Nightshade 5x Sunset Firefly, 5x Blue Nightshade 8x Silent Shroom, 5x Sneaky River Snail Swim Speed Up Stealth Chest Guard 3x Blue Nightshade 5x Sunset Firefly, 5x Blue Nightshade 8x Silent Shroom, 5x Sneaky River Snail Swim Speed Up Climber’s Bandanna 3x Keese Wing, 3x Rushroom 5x Electric Keese Wing, 5x Hightail Lizard 10x Hot-Footed Frog, 8x Keese Wing Climb Speed Up Climbing Boots 3x Keese Wing, 3x Rushroom 5x Electric Keese Wing, 5x Hightail Lizard 10x Hot-Footed Frog, 8x Keese Wing Climb Speed Up Climbing Gear 3x Keese Wing, 3x Rushroom 5x Electric Keese Wing, 5x Hightail Lizard 10x Hot-Footed Frog, 8x Keese Wing Climb Speed Up Diamond Circlet 2x Diamond, 3x Flint 3x Diamond, 5x Flint 5x Diamond, 1x Star Fragment Attack Up Opal Earrings 6x Opal, 5x Flint 12x Opal, 10x Flint 18x Opal, 15x Flint Swim Speed Up Barbarian Helm 3x Mighty Thistle 5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn 3x Blue Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x Razorclaw Attack Up Barbarian Leg Wraps 3x Mighty Thistle 5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn 3x Blue Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x Razorclaw Attack Up Barbarian Armor 3x Mighty Thistle 5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn 3x Blue Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x Razorclaw Attack Up Sand Boots 3x Hightail Lizard 20x Gibdo Bone, 5x Swift Carrot 5x Gibdo Guts, 10x Rushroom, 5x Molduga Fin Sand Speed Up Glide Mask 3x Keese Wing 5x Aerocuda Wing, 6x Aerocuda Eyeball 6x Aerocuda Wing, 8x Aerocuda Eyeball Skydive Mobility Up Glide Tights 3x Keese Wing 5x Aerocuda Wing, 6x Aerocuda Eyeball 6x Aerocuda Wing, 8x Aerocuda Eyeball Skydive Mobility Up Glide Shirt 3x Keese Wing 5x Aerocuda Wing, 6x Aerocuda Eyeball 6x Aerocuda Wing, 8x Aerocuda Eyeball Skydive Mobility Up Ember Headdress 3x Fire Fruit 5x Fire-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Summerwing Butterfly 5x Fire Like Stone, 5x Warm Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge Hot Weather Attack Up Ember Trousers 3x Fire Fruit 5x Fire-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Summerwing Butterfly 5x Fire Like Stone, 5x Warm Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge Hot Weather Attack Up Ember Shirt 3x Fire Fruit 5x Fire-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Summerwing Butterfly 5x Fire Like Stone, 5x Warm Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge Hot Weather Attack Up Charged Headdress 3x Shock Fruit 3x Thunderwing Butterfly, 5x Electric Lizalfos Horn 5x Shock Like Stone, 5x Electric Darner, 3x Zonai Charge Stormy Weather Attack Up Charged Trousers 3x Shock Fruit 3x Thunderwing Butterfly, 5x Electric Lizalfos Horn 5x Shock Like Stone, 5x Electric Darner, 3x Zonai Charge Stormy Weather Attack Up Charged Shirt 3x Shock Fruit 3x Thunderwing Butterfly, 5x Electric Lizalfos Horn 5x Shock Like Stone, 5x Electric Darner, 3x Zonai Charge Stormy Weather Attack Up Frostbite Headdress 3x Ice Fruit 5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Winterwing Butterfly 5x Ice Like Stone, 5x Cold Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge Cold Weather Attack Up Frostbite Trousers 3x Ice Fruit 5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Winterwing Butterfly 5x Ice Like Stone, 5x Cold Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge Cold Weather Attack Up Frostbite Shirt 3x Ice Fruit 5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Winterwing Butterfly 5x Ice Like Stone, 5x Cold Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge Cold Weather Attack Up Mystic Headpiece None None None Rupee Padding Mystic Trousers None None None Rupee Padding Mystic Robe None None None Rupee Padding Zonaite Helm 5x Soldier Construct Horn 5x Soldier Construct II Horn, 5x Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct I Horn 5x Large Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct II Horn, 5x Soldier Construct III Horn Energy Up Zonaite Shin Guards 5x Soldier Construct Horn 5x Soldier Construct II Horn, 5x Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct I Horn 5x Large Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct II Horn, 5x Soldier Construct III Horn Energy Up Zonaite Waistguard 5x Soldier Construct Horn 5x Soldier Construct II Horn, 5x Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct I Horn 5x Large Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct II Horn, 5x Soldier Construct III Horn Energy Up Yiga Mask 2x Octorok Eyeball 3x Puffshroom, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail 5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail, 5x Keese Eyeball Stealth Up Yiga Tights 2x Octorok Eyeball 3x Puffshroom, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail 5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail, 5x Keese Eyeball Stealth Up Yiga Armor 2x Octorok Eyeball 3x Puffshroom, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail 5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail, 5x Keese Eyeball Stealth Up Snow Boots 3x Hightail Lizard 5x Octorok Tentacl, 5x Swift Carrot 5x Octo Balloon, 20x Rushroom Snow Speed Up Phantom Helmet None None None Attack Up Phantom Greaves None None None Attack Up Phantom Armor None None None Attack Up Ravio’s Hood None None None Increases sideway climbing speed Evil Spirt Mask None None None Stealth Up Evil Spirit Greaves None None None Stealth Up Evil Spirit Armor None None None Stealth Up Vah Ruta Divine Helm 5x Zonaite, 5x Opal 10x Zonaite, 5x Opal 15x Opal, 5x Large Zonaite, 5x Dazzlefruit Swim Speed Up Sheik’s Mask 1x Silent Princess 2x Silent Princess, 2x Star Fragment 4x Silent Princess, 3x Star Fragment Stealth Up Fierce Diety Mask 5x Hinox Toenail, 1x Dinraal’s Scale 5x Hinox Tooth, 1x Dinraal’s Scale 2x Hinox Guts, 1x Shard of Dinraal’s Fang Attack Up Fierce Deity Boots 5x Hinox Toenail, 1x Dinraal’s Scale 5x Hinox Tooth, 1x Dinraal’s Scale 2x Hinox Guts, 1x Shard of Dinraal’s Fang Attack Up Fierce Deity Armor 5x Hinox Toenail, 1x Dinraal’s Scale 5x Hinox Tooth, 1x Dinraal’s Scale 2x Hinox Guts, 1x Shard of Dinraal’s Fang Attack Up Cap of the Hero 1x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment 4x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment 6x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment Attack Up Trousers of the Hero 1x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment 4x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment 6x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment Attack Up Tunic of the Hero 1x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment 4x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment 6x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment Attack Up Miner’s Mask 10x Brightbloom Seed 20x Brightbloom Seed, 5x Brightcap 15x Giant Brightbloom Seed, 10x Deep Firefly, 5x Glowing Cave Fish Glow Miner’s Trousers 10x Brightbloom Seed 20x Brightbloom Seed, 5x Brightcap 15x Giant Brightbloom Seed, 10x Deep Firefly, 5x Glowing Cave Fish Glow Miner’s Top 10x Brightbloom Seed 20x Brightbloom Seed, 5x Brightcap 15x Giant Brightbloom Seed, 10x Deep Firefly, 5x Glowing Cave Fish Glow Dark Hood None None None Increase speed at night Dark Trousers None None None Increase speed at night Dark Tunic None None None Increase speed at night Tingle’s Hood None None None Increase speed at night Tingle’s Tights None None None Increase speed at night Tingle’s Shirt None None None Increase speed at night

Enemy Resistant Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that help you go undetected by a specific enemy. For example, Moblin’s won’t notice you if you wear the Moblin Mask. Every time you upgrade an armor piece, the defense will be increased.

Armor Piece Upgrade 1 Upgrade 2 Upgrade 3 Bonus Bokoblin Mask None None None Prevents Bokoblin’s from attacking. Moblin Mask None None None Prevents Moblins from attacking. Lizalfo’s Mask None None None Prevents Lizalfos from attacking. Lynel Mask None None None Prevents Lynel from attacking. Horriblin Mask None None None Prevents Horriblins from attacking. Radiant Mask 10x Luminous Stone, 1x Bokoblin Guts 15x Luminous Stone, 2x Moblin Guts 20x Luminous Stone, 3x Horriblin Guts, 10x Gibdo Bone Prevents Staal enemies from attacking Radiant Tights 10x Luminous Stone, 1x Bokoblin Guts 15x Luminous Stone, 2x Moblin Guts 20x Luminous Stone, 3x Horriblin Guts, 10x Gibdo Bone Prevents Staal enemies from attacking Radiant Shirt 10x Luminous Stone, 1x Bokoblin Guts 15x Luminous Stone, 2x Moblin Guts 20x Luminous Stone, 3x Horriblin Guts, 10x Gibdo Bone Prevents Staal enemies from attacking Majora’s Mask None None None Reduces enemy detection Korok Mask None None None Shakes when a Korok is nearby

It’ll take some time to upgrade all these armor pieces, so you should figure out which would benefit you the most for your current situation. My favorite is the Evil Spirit Armor set, considering it looks cool and provides the greatest stealth boost in the game.

