Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Armor Upgrade List: All Material Costs and Abilities

All required materials for every armor piece in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

June 28th, 2023 by Christian Bognar
Great Fairy Armor Level
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an incredible amount of armor pieces to discover across the land of Hyrule. Most of them will provide stat boosts, high levels of defense, and bonuses for the player to use to their advantage. There are ways to improve armor in TOTK by upgrading them at the Great Fairy Fountain. It can be hard to track what materials you may need to bring to the Great Fairy — making the upgrade process pretty frustrating. This guide has a compiled list of all the materials required for upgrading every armor piece in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

All Material Costs and Abilities for All Armor Pieces in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

We have split armor pieces by category for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to make it easier to find — standard, element resistant, enemy resistant, and stat boosts. To make it even easier to find the armor piece you’re looking for, use CTRL + F on your keyboard and type the name of that armor piece. Doing so will bring you directly to that armor piece.

Note: Some armor pieces cannot be upgraded. If so, the word “none” will fill in the slot.

Standard Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Royal-Guard-Armor-Zelda-Tears-of-the-Kingdom
Image: Attack of the Fanboy / Nintendo

Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that don’t provide any bonuses except for an increase in defense. Each time you upgrade the armor piece, its defense will rise.

Armor PieceUpgrade 1Upgrade 2Upgrade 3
Hylian Hood5x Bokoblin Horn5x Blue Bokoblin Horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang20x Amber, 3x Bokoblin Guts, 5x Black Bokoblin Horn
Hylian Trousers5x Bokoblin Horn5x Blue Bokoblin horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang20x Amber, 3x Bokoblin Guts, 5x Bokoblin Horn
Hylian Tunic5x Bokoblin Horn5x Blue Bokoblin Horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang20x Amber, 3x Bokoblin Guts, 5x Black Bokoblin Horn
Cap of the Wild10x Acorn, 2x Farosh’s Scale5x Courser Bee Honey, 2x Farosh’s Claw3x Energetic Rhino Beetle, 2x Shard of Farosh’s Fang, 5x Shard of Farosh’s Spike
Trouser of the Wild10x Acorn, 2x Farosh’s Scale5x Courser Bee Honey, 2x Farosh’s Claw3x Energetic Rhino Beetle, 2x Shard of Farosh’s Fang, 5x Shard of Farosh’s Spike
Tunic of the Wild10x Acorn, 2x Farosh’s Scale5x Courser Bee Honey, 2x Farosh’s Claw3x Energetic Rhino Beetle, 2x Shard of Farosh’s Fang, 5x Shard of Farosh’s Spike
Solder’s Helm5x Chuchu Jelly, 3x Bokoblin Guts5x Keese Eyeball, 3x Moblin Guts30x Flint, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 3x Hinox Guts
Soldier’s Greaves5x Chuchu Jelly, 3x Bokoblin Guts5x Keese Eyeball, 3x Moblin Guts30x Flint, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 3x Hinox Guts
Soldier’s Armor5x Chuchu Jelly, 3x Bokoblin Guts5x Keese Eyeball, 3x Moblin Guts30x Flint, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 3x Hinox Guts
Archaic LegwearNoneNoneNone
Archaic TunicNoneNoneNone
Archaic Warm GreavesNoneNoneNone
Cece HatNoneNoneNone
Mask of Awakening10x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment15x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment20x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
Trousers of Awakening10x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment15x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment20x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
Tunic of Awakening10x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment15x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment20x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
Champions Tunic3x Silent Princess, 2x Light Dragon’s Scale3x Silent Princess, 2x Light Dragon’s Talon, 10x Sundelion5x Silent Princess, 2x Shard of Light Dragon’s Fang, 15x Sundelion
Tunic of Memories3x Silent Princess, 1x Light Dragon’s Scale3x Silent Princess, 1x Light Dragon’s Talon, 2x Farosh’s Horn5x Silent Princess, 1x Shard of Light Dragon’s Fang, 2x Naydra’s Horn
Royal Guard Cap3x Bokoblin Guts, 3x Boss Bokoblin Horn3x Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang3x Black Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Hinox Guts
Royal Guard Boots3x Bokoblin Guts, 3x Boss Bokoblin Horn3x Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Boss Bokoblin Fang3x Black Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Hinox Guts
Royal Guard Uniform3x Bokoblin Guts, 3x Boss Bokoblin Horn3x Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Boss Bokoblin Fang3x Black Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Hinox Guts
Cap of Time10x Amber, 1x Star Fragment20x Amber, 1x Star Fragment30x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
Trousers of Time10x Amber, 1x Star Fragment20x Amber, 1x Star Fragment30x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
Tunic of Time10x Amber, 1x Star Fragment20x Amber, 1x Star Fragment30x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
Cap of the Wind5x Opal, 1x Star Fragment10x Opal, 1x Star Fragment15x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
Trousers of the Wind5x Opal, 1x Star Fragment10x Opal, 1x Star Fragment15x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
Tunic of the Wind5x Opal, 1x Star Fragment10x Opal, 1x Star Fragment15x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
Cap of Twilight1x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment4x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
Trousers of Twilight1x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment4x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
Tunic of Twilight1x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment4x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
Cap of the Sky1x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment4x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
Trousers of the Sky1x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment4x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
Tunic of the Sky1x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment4x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment

Element Resistant Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image-2023-05-24T154300.382
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that offer resistance to a specific element type, such as cold resistance, lightning resistance, etc. Each time you upgrade a piece, its defense will increase.

Armor PieceUpgrade 1Upgrade 2Upgrade 3Bonus
Desert Voe Headband3x White Chuchu Jelly5x White Chuchu Jelly, 3x Cool Stafflina5x Chillshroom, 5x Ice Keese Wing, 3x Ice-Breath Lizalfos TailHeat Resistance
Desert Voe Trousers3x White Chuchu Jelly5x White Chuchu Jelly, 3x Cool Safflina5x Chillshroom, 5x Ice Keese Wing, 3x Ice-breath Lizalfos TailHeat Resistance
Desert Voe Spaulder3x White Chuchu Jelly5x White Chuchu Jelly, 3x Cool Safflina5x Chillshroom, 5x Ice Keese Wing, 3x Ice-breath Lizalfos TailHeat Resistance
Snowquill Headdress3x Red Chuchu Jelly5x Red Chuchu Jelly, 3x Warm Safflina5x Sunshroom, 5x Fire Keese Wing, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos TailCold Resistance
Snowquil Trousers3x Red Chuchu Jelly5x Red Chuchu Jelly, 3x Warm Safflina5x Sunshroom, 5x Fire Keese Wing, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos TailCold Resistance
Snowquill Tunic3x Red Chuchu Jelly5x Red Chuchu Jelly, 3x Warm Safflina5x Sunshroom, 5x Fire Keese Wing, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos TailCold Resistance
Flamebreaker Helm3x Moblin Horn5x Moblin Fang, 5x Fireproof Lizard5x Blue Moblin Horn, 15x Flint, 3x Smotherwing ButterflyFlame Guard
Flamebreaker Boots3x Moblin Horn5x Moblin Fang, 5x Fireproof Lizard5x Blue Moblin Horn, 15x Flint, 3x Smotherwing ButterflyFlame Guard
Flamebreaker Armor3x Moblin Horn5x Moblin Fang, 5x Fireproof Lizard5x Blue Moblin Horn, 15x Flint, 3x Smotherwing ButterflyFlame Guard
Ruby Circlet2x Ruby, 3x Flint4x Ruby, 5x Flint6x Ruby, 1x Star FragmentCold Resistance
Sapphire Circlet2x Sapphire, 3x Flint4x Sapphire, 5x Flint6x Sapphire, 1x Star FragmentHeat Resistance
Topaz Earrings2x Topaz, 3 Flint4x Topaz, 5x Flint6x Topaz, 1x Star FragmentShock Resistance
Rubber Helm3x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 1x Electric Lizalfos Horn8x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 5x Voltfruit5x Zapshroom, 5x Electric Lizalfos Tail, 8x Electric SafflinaShock Resistance
Rubber Tights3x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 1x Electric Lizalfos Horn8x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 5x Voltfruit5x Zapshroom, 5x Electric Lizalfos Tail, 8x Electric SafflinaShock Resistance
Rubber Armor3x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 1x Electric Lizalfos Horn8x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 5x Voltfruit5x Zapshroom, 5x Electric Lizalfos Tail, 8x Electric SafflinaShock Resistance
Archaic Warm GreavesNoneNoneNoneCold Resistance
Froggy Hood3x Sticky Lizard5x Sticky Lizard, 5x Horriblin Horn5x Blue Horriblin Horn, 5x Sticky FrogSlip Resistance
Froggy Leggings3x Sticky Lizard5x Sticky Lizard, 5x Horriblin Horn5x Blue Horriblin Horn, 5x Sticky FrogSlip Resistance
Froggy Sleeve3x Sticky Lizard5x Sticky Lizard, 5x Horriblin Horn5x Blue Horriblin Horn, 5x Sticky FrogSlip Resistance
Hood of the Depths3x Deep Firefly5x Dark Clump, 3x Frox Fang20x Zonaite, 3x Frox Fingernail, 3x Obsidian Frox FangGloom Resistance
Gaiters of the Depths3x Deep Firefly5x Dark Clump, 3x Frox Fang20x Zonaite, 3x Frox Fingernail, 3x Obsidian Frox FangGloom Resistance
Tunic of the Depths3x Deep Firefly5x Dark Clump, 3x Frox Fang20x Zonaite, 3x Frox Fingernail, 3x Obsidian Frox FangGloom Resistance
Midna’s HelmetNoneNoneNoneGloom Resistance
Island Lobster ShirtNoneNoneNoneHeat Resistance
Lightning HelmNoneNoneNoneLightning Proof
Zant’s HelmetNoneNoneNoneUnfreezable
Cah Medoh Divine Helm1x Sapphire, 5x Zonaite4x Sapphire, 10x Zonaite6x Sapphire, 5x Zonaite, 5x DazzlefruitCold Resistance
Vah Rudania Divine Helm5x Zonaite, 1x Ruby10x Zonaite, 4x Ruby6x Ruby, 5x Large Zonate, 5x DazzlefruitFlame Guard
Vah Naboris Divine Helm1x Topaz, 5x Zonaite4x Topaz, 10x Zonaite6x Topaz, 5x Large Zonaite, 5x DazzlefruitShock Resistance

Related: How to Make Great Fairies Stronger in Zelda Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK)

Stat Increase Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

thumbnail_Image
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that increase a particular stat, such as swim speed, climbing speed, stealth, etc. Like other armor pieces, when you upgrade a piece, its defense will increase.

Armor PieceUpgrade 1Upgrade 2Upgrade 3Bonus
Zora Helm3x Lizalfos Horn5x Hyrule Bass, 5x Lizalfos Talon3x Hearty Bass, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 5x Blue Lizalfos HornSwim Speed Up
Zora Greaves3x Lizalfos Horn5x Hyrule Bass, 5x Lizalfos Talon3x Hearty Bass, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 5x Blue Lizalfos HornSwim Speed Up
Zora Armor3x Lizalfos Horn5x Hyrule Bass, 5x Lizalfos Talon3x Hearty Bass, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 5x Blue Lizalfos HornSwim Speed Up
Stealth Mask3x Blue Nightshade5x Sunset Firefly, 5x Blue Nightshade8x Silent Shroom, 5x Sneaky River SnailSwim Speed Up
Stealth Tights3x Blue Nightshade5x Sunset Firefly, 5x Blue Nightshade8x Silent Shroom, 5x Sneaky River SnailSwim Speed Up
Stealth Chest Guard3x Blue Nightshade5x Sunset Firefly, 5x Blue Nightshade8x Silent Shroom, 5x Sneaky River SnailSwim Speed Up
Climber’s Bandanna3x Keese Wing, 3x Rushroom5x Electric Keese Wing, 5x Hightail Lizard10x Hot-Footed Frog, 8x Keese WingClimb Speed Up
Climbing Boots3x Keese Wing, 3x Rushroom5x Electric Keese Wing, 5x Hightail Lizard10x Hot-Footed Frog, 8x Keese WingClimb Speed Up
Climbing Gear3x Keese Wing, 3x Rushroom5x Electric Keese Wing, 5x Hightail Lizard10x Hot-Footed Frog, 8x Keese WingClimb Speed Up
Diamond Circlet2x Diamond, 3x Flint3x Diamond, 5x Flint5x Diamond, 1x Star FragmentAttack Up
Opal Earrings6x Opal, 5x Flint12x Opal, 10x Flint18x Opal, 15x FlintSwim Speed Up
Barbarian Helm3x Mighty Thistle5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn3x Blue Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x RazorclawAttack Up
Barbarian Leg Wraps3x Mighty Thistle5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn3x Blue Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x RazorclawAttack Up
Barbarian Armor3x Mighty Thistle5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn3x Blue Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x RazorclawAttack Up
Sand Boots3x Hightail Lizard20x Gibdo Bone, 5x Swift Carrot5x Gibdo Guts, 10x Rushroom, 5x Molduga FinSand Speed Up
Glide Mask3x Keese Wing5x Aerocuda Wing, 6x Aerocuda Eyeball6x Aerocuda Wing, 8x Aerocuda EyeballSkydive Mobility Up
Glide Tights3x Keese Wing5x Aerocuda Wing, 6x Aerocuda Eyeball6x Aerocuda Wing, 8x Aerocuda EyeballSkydive Mobility Up
Glide Shirt3x Keese Wing5x Aerocuda Wing, 6x Aerocuda Eyeball6x Aerocuda Wing, 8x Aerocuda EyeballSkydive Mobility Up
Ember Headdress3x Fire Fruit5x Fire-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Summerwing Butterfly5x Fire Like Stone, 5x Warm Darner, 5x Large Zonai ChargeHot Weather Attack Up
Ember Trousers3x Fire Fruit5x Fire-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Summerwing Butterfly5x Fire Like Stone, 5x Warm Darner, 5x Large Zonai ChargeHot Weather Attack Up
Ember Shirt3x Fire Fruit5x Fire-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Summerwing Butterfly5x Fire Like Stone, 5x Warm Darner, 5x Large Zonai ChargeHot Weather Attack Up
Charged Headdress3x Shock Fruit3x Thunderwing Butterfly, 5x Electric Lizalfos Horn5x Shock Like Stone, 5x Electric Darner, 3x Zonai ChargeStormy Weather Attack Up
Charged Trousers3x Shock Fruit3x Thunderwing Butterfly, 5x Electric Lizalfos Horn5x Shock Like Stone, 5x Electric Darner, 3x Zonai ChargeStormy Weather Attack Up
Charged Shirt3x Shock Fruit3x Thunderwing Butterfly, 5x Electric Lizalfos Horn5x Shock Like Stone, 5x Electric Darner, 3x Zonai ChargeStormy Weather Attack Up
Frostbite Headdress3x Ice Fruit5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Winterwing Butterfly5x Ice Like Stone, 5x Cold Darner, 5x Large Zonai ChargeCold Weather Attack Up
Frostbite Trousers3x Ice Fruit5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Winterwing Butterfly5x Ice Like Stone, 5x Cold Darner, 5x Large Zonai ChargeCold Weather Attack Up
Frostbite Shirt3x Ice Fruit5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Winterwing Butterfly5x Ice Like Stone, 5x Cold Darner, 5x Large Zonai ChargeCold Weather Attack Up
Mystic HeadpieceNoneNoneNoneRupee Padding
Mystic TrousersNoneNoneNoneRupee Padding
Mystic RobeNoneNoneNoneRupee Padding
Zonaite Helm5x Soldier Construct Horn5x Soldier Construct II Horn, 5x Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct I Horn5x Large Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct II Horn, 5x Soldier Construct III HornEnergy Up
Zonaite Shin Guards5x Soldier Construct Horn5x Soldier Construct II Horn, 5x Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct I Horn5x Large Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct II Horn, 5x Soldier Construct III HornEnergy Up
Zonaite Waistguard5x Soldier Construct Horn5x Soldier Construct II Horn, 5x Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct I Horn5x Large Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct II Horn, 5x Soldier Construct III HornEnergy Up
Yiga Mask2x Octorok Eyeball3x Puffshroom, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail, 5x Keese EyeballStealth Up
Yiga Tights2x Octorok Eyeball3x Puffshroom, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail, 5x Keese EyeballStealth Up
Yiga Armor2x Octorok Eyeball3x Puffshroom, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail, 5x Keese EyeballStealth Up
Snow Boots3x Hightail Lizard5x Octorok Tentacl, 5x Swift Carrot5x Octo Balloon, 20x RushroomSnow Speed Up
Phantom HelmetNoneNoneNoneAttack Up
Phantom GreavesNoneNoneNoneAttack Up
Phantom ArmorNoneNoneNoneAttack Up
Ravio’s HoodNoneNoneNoneIncreases sideway climbing speed
Evil Spirt MaskNoneNoneNoneStealth Up
Evil Spirit GreavesNoneNoneNoneStealth Up
Evil Spirit ArmorNoneNoneNoneStealth Up
Vah Ruta Divine Helm5x Zonaite, 5x Opal10x Zonaite, 5x Opal15x Opal, 5x Large Zonaite, 5x DazzlefruitSwim Speed Up
Sheik’s Mask1x Silent Princess2x Silent Princess, 2x Star Fragment4x Silent Princess, 3x Star FragmentStealth Up
Fierce Diety Mask5x Hinox Toenail, 1x Dinraal’s Scale5x Hinox Tooth, 1x Dinraal’s Scale2x Hinox Guts, 1x Shard of Dinraal’s FangAttack Up
Fierce Deity Boots5x Hinox Toenail, 1x Dinraal’s Scale5x Hinox Tooth, 1x Dinraal’s Scale2x Hinox Guts, 1x Shard of Dinraal’s FangAttack Up
Fierce Deity Armor5x Hinox Toenail, 1x Dinraal’s Scale5x Hinox Tooth, 1x Dinraal’s Scale2x Hinox Guts, 1x Shard of Dinraal’s FangAttack Up
Cap of the Hero1x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment4x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment6x Ruby, 1x Star FragmentAttack Up
Trousers of the Hero1x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment4x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment6x Ruby, 1x Star FragmentAttack Up
Tunic of the Hero1x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment4x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment6x Ruby, 1x Star FragmentAttack Up
Miner’s Mask10x Brightbloom Seed20x Brightbloom Seed, 5x Brightcap15x Giant Brightbloom Seed, 10x Deep Firefly, 5x Glowing Cave FishGlow
Miner’s Trousers10x Brightbloom Seed20x Brightbloom Seed, 5x Brightcap15x Giant Brightbloom Seed, 10x Deep Firefly, 5x Glowing Cave FishGlow
Miner’s Top10x Brightbloom Seed20x Brightbloom Seed, 5x Brightcap15x Giant Brightbloom Seed, 10x Deep Firefly, 5x Glowing Cave FishGlow
Dark HoodNoneNoneNoneIncrease speed at night
Dark TrousersNoneNoneNoneIncrease speed at night
Dark TunicNoneNoneNoneIncrease speed at night
Tingle’s HoodNoneNoneNoneIncrease speed at night
Tingle’s TightsNoneNoneNoneIncrease speed at night
Tingle’s ShirtNoneNoneNoneIncrease speed at night

Enemy Resistant Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

age-of-calamity-lynel
Image: Nintendo

Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that help you go undetected by a specific enemy. For example, Moblin’s won’t notice you if you wear the Moblin Mask. Every time you upgrade an armor piece, the defense will be increased.

Armor PieceUpgrade 1Upgrade 2Upgrade 3Bonus
Bokoblin MaskNoneNoneNonePrevents Bokoblin’s from attacking.
Moblin MaskNoneNoneNonePrevents Moblins from attacking.
Lizalfo’s MaskNoneNoneNonePrevents Lizalfos from attacking.
Lynel MaskNoneNoneNonePrevents Lynel from attacking.
Horriblin MaskNoneNoneNonePrevents Horriblins from attacking.
Radiant Mask10x Luminous Stone, 1x Bokoblin Guts15x Luminous Stone, 2x Moblin Guts20x Luminous Stone, 3x Horriblin Guts, 10x Gibdo BonePrevents Staal enemies from attacking
Radiant Tights10x Luminous Stone, 1x Bokoblin Guts15x Luminous Stone, 2x Moblin Guts20x Luminous Stone, 3x Horriblin Guts, 10x Gibdo BonePrevents Staal enemies from attacking
Radiant Shirt10x Luminous Stone, 1x Bokoblin Guts15x Luminous Stone, 2x Moblin Guts20x Luminous Stone, 3x Horriblin Guts, 10x Gibdo BonePrevents Staal enemies from attacking
Majora’s MaskNoneNoneNoneReduces enemy detection
Korok MaskNoneNoneNoneShakes when a Korok is nearby

It’ll take some time to upgrade all these armor pieces, so you should figure out which would benefit you the most for your current situation. My favorite is the Evil Spirit Armor set, considering it looks cool and provides the greatest stealth boost in the game.

- This article was updated on June 28th, 2023

About The Author

Avatar photo

Christian has been a writer of Attack of the Fanboy for eight months and has covered Shadows of Rose, Witcher 3, Wild Hearts, and Redfall; his favorite genre is Survival Horror. He has a business degree but felt the need to take his love for video games to the gaming community. Outside of writing, you can find him listening to all types of podcasts, especially Always Sunny Podcast and Morbid True Crime.

More Stories by Christian Bognar

More on Attack of the Fanboy :