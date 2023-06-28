Zelda Tears of the Kingdom Armor Upgrade List: All Material Costs and Abilities

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an incredible amount of armor pieces to discover across the land of Hyrule. Most of them will provide stat boosts, high levels of defense, and bonuses for the player to use to their advantage. There are ways to improve armor in TOTK by upgrading them at the Great Fairy Fountain. It can be hard to track what materials you may need to bring to the Great Fairy — making the upgrade process pretty frustrating. This guide has a compiled list of all the materials required for upgrading every armor piece in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
All Material Costs and Abilities for All Armor Pieces in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
We have split armor pieces by category for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom to make it easier to find — standard, element resistant, enemy resistant, and stat boosts. To make it even easier to find the armor piece you’re looking for, use CTRL + F on your keyboard and type the name of that armor piece. Doing so will bring you directly to that armor piece.
Note: Some armor pieces cannot be upgraded. If so, the word “none” will fill in the slot.
Standard Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that don’t provide any bonuses except for an increase in defense. Each time you upgrade the armor piece, its defense will rise.
|Armor Piece
|Upgrade 1
|Upgrade 2
|Upgrade 3
|Hylian Hood
|5x Bokoblin Horn
|5x Blue Bokoblin Horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang
|20x Amber, 3x Bokoblin Guts, 5x Black Bokoblin Horn
|Hylian Trousers
|5x Bokoblin Horn
|5x Blue Bokoblin horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang
|20x Amber, 3x Bokoblin Guts, 5x Bokoblin Horn
|Hylian Tunic
|5x Bokoblin Horn
|5x Blue Bokoblin Horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang
|20x Amber, 3x Bokoblin Guts, 5x Black Bokoblin Horn
|Cap of the Wild
|10x Acorn, 2x Farosh’s Scale
|5x Courser Bee Honey, 2x Farosh’s Claw
|3x Energetic Rhino Beetle, 2x Shard of Farosh’s Fang, 5x Shard of Farosh’s Spike
|Trouser of the Wild
|10x Acorn, 2x Farosh’s Scale
|5x Courser Bee Honey, 2x Farosh’s Claw
|3x Energetic Rhino Beetle, 2x Shard of Farosh’s Fang, 5x Shard of Farosh’s Spike
|Tunic of the Wild
|10x Acorn, 2x Farosh’s Scale
|5x Courser Bee Honey, 2x Farosh’s Claw
|3x Energetic Rhino Beetle, 2x Shard of Farosh’s Fang, 5x Shard of Farosh’s Spike
|Solder’s Helm
|5x Chuchu Jelly, 3x Bokoblin Guts
|5x Keese Eyeball, 3x Moblin Guts
|30x Flint, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 3x Hinox Guts
|Soldier’s Greaves
|5x Chuchu Jelly, 3x Bokoblin Guts
|5x Keese Eyeball, 3x Moblin Guts
|30x Flint, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 3x Hinox Guts
|Soldier’s Armor
|5x Chuchu Jelly, 3x Bokoblin Guts
|5x Keese Eyeball, 3x Moblin Guts
|30x Flint, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 3x Hinox Guts
|Archaic Legwear
|None
|None
|None
|Archaic Tunic
|None
|None
|None
|Archaic Warm Greaves
|None
|None
|None
|Cece Hat
|None
|None
|None
|Mask of Awakening
|10x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
|15x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
|20x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
|Trousers of Awakening
|10x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
|15x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
|20x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
|Tunic of Awakening
|10x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
|15x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
|20x Luminous Stone, 1x Star Fragment
|Champions Tunic
|3x Silent Princess, 2x Light Dragon’s Scale
|3x Silent Princess, 2x Light Dragon’s Talon, 10x Sundelion
|5x Silent Princess, 2x Shard of Light Dragon’s Fang, 15x Sundelion
|Tunic of Memories
|3x Silent Princess, 1x Light Dragon’s Scale
|3x Silent Princess, 1x Light Dragon’s Talon, 2x Farosh’s Horn
|5x Silent Princess, 1x Shard of Light Dragon’s Fang, 2x Naydra’s Horn
|Royal Guard Cap
|3x Bokoblin Guts, 3x Boss Bokoblin Horn
|3x Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Bokoblin Fang
|3x Black Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Hinox Guts
|Royal Guard Boots
|3x Bokoblin Guts, 3x Boss Bokoblin Horn
|3x Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Boss Bokoblin Fang
|3x Black Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Hinox Guts
|Royal Guard Uniform
|3x Bokoblin Guts, 3x Boss Bokoblin Horn
|3x Blue Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Boss Bokoblin Fang
|3x Black Boss Bokoblin Horn, 3x Hinox Guts
|Cap of Time
|10x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
|20x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
|30x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
|Trousers of Time
|10x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
|20x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
|30x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
|Tunic of Time
|10x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
|20x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
|30x Amber, 1x Star Fragment
|Cap of the Wind
|5x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
|10x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
|15x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
|Trousers of the Wind
|5x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
|10x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
|15x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
|Tunic of the Wind
|5x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
|10x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
|15x Opal, 1x Star Fragment
|Cap of Twilight
|1x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
|4x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
|6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
|Trousers of Twilight
|1x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
|4x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
|6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
|Tunic of Twilight
|1x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
|4x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
|6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
|Cap of the Sky
|1x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
|4x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
|6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
|Trousers of the Sky
|1x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
|4x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
|6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
|Tunic of the Sky
|1x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
|4x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
|6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
Element Resistant Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that offer resistance to a specific element type, such as cold resistance, lightning resistance, etc. Each time you upgrade a piece, its defense will increase.
|Armor Piece
|Upgrade 1
|Upgrade 2
|Upgrade 3
|Bonus
|Desert Voe Headband
|3x White Chuchu Jelly
|5x White Chuchu Jelly, 3x Cool Stafflina
|5x Chillshroom, 5x Ice Keese Wing, 3x Ice-Breath Lizalfos Tail
|Heat Resistance
|Desert Voe Trousers
|3x White Chuchu Jelly
|5x White Chuchu Jelly, 3x Cool Safflina
|5x Chillshroom, 5x Ice Keese Wing, 3x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail
|Heat Resistance
|Desert Voe Spaulder
|3x White Chuchu Jelly
|5x White Chuchu Jelly, 3x Cool Safflina
|5x Chillshroom, 5x Ice Keese Wing, 3x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail
|Heat Resistance
|Snowquill Headdress
|3x Red Chuchu Jelly
|5x Red Chuchu Jelly, 3x Warm Safflina
|5x Sunshroom, 5x Fire Keese Wing, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail
|Cold Resistance
|Snowquil Trousers
|3x Red Chuchu Jelly
|5x Red Chuchu Jelly, 3x Warm Safflina
|5x Sunshroom, 5x Fire Keese Wing, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail
|Cold Resistance
|Snowquill Tunic
|3x Red Chuchu Jelly
|5x Red Chuchu Jelly, 3x Warm Safflina
|5x Sunshroom, 5x Fire Keese Wing, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail
|Cold Resistance
|Flamebreaker Helm
|3x Moblin Horn
|5x Moblin Fang, 5x Fireproof Lizard
|5x Blue Moblin Horn, 15x Flint, 3x Smotherwing Butterfly
|Flame Guard
|Flamebreaker Boots
|3x Moblin Horn
|5x Moblin Fang, 5x Fireproof Lizard
|5x Blue Moblin Horn, 15x Flint, 3x Smotherwing Butterfly
|Flame Guard
|Flamebreaker Armor
|3x Moblin Horn
|5x Moblin Fang, 5x Fireproof Lizard
|5x Blue Moblin Horn, 15x Flint, 3x Smotherwing Butterfly
|Flame Guard
|Ruby Circlet
|2x Ruby, 3x Flint
|4x Ruby, 5x Flint
|6x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment
|Cold Resistance
|Sapphire Circlet
|2x Sapphire, 3x Flint
|4x Sapphire, 5x Flint
|6x Sapphire, 1x Star Fragment
|Heat Resistance
|Topaz Earrings
|2x Topaz, 3 Flint
|4x Topaz, 5x Flint
|6x Topaz, 1x Star Fragment
|Shock Resistance
|Rubber Helm
|3x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 1x Electric Lizalfos Horn
|8x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 5x Voltfruit
|5x Zapshroom, 5x Electric Lizalfos Tail, 8x Electric Safflina
|Shock Resistance
|Rubber Tights
|3x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 1x Electric Lizalfos Horn
|8x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 5x Voltfruit
|5x Zapshroom, 5x Electric Lizalfos Tail, 8x Electric Safflina
|Shock Resistance
|Rubber Armor
|3x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 1x Electric Lizalfos Horn
|8x Yellow Chuchu Jelly, 5x Voltfruit
|5x Zapshroom, 5x Electric Lizalfos Tail, 8x Electric Safflina
|Shock Resistance
|Archaic Warm Greaves
|None
|None
|None
|Cold Resistance
|Froggy Hood
|3x Sticky Lizard
|5x Sticky Lizard, 5x Horriblin Horn
|5x Blue Horriblin Horn, 5x Sticky Frog
|Slip Resistance
|Froggy Leggings
|3x Sticky Lizard
|5x Sticky Lizard, 5x Horriblin Horn
|5x Blue Horriblin Horn, 5x Sticky Frog
|Slip Resistance
|Froggy Sleeve
|3x Sticky Lizard
|5x Sticky Lizard, 5x Horriblin Horn
|5x Blue Horriblin Horn, 5x Sticky Frog
|Slip Resistance
|Hood of the Depths
|3x Deep Firefly
|5x Dark Clump, 3x Frox Fang
|20x Zonaite, 3x Frox Fingernail, 3x Obsidian Frox Fang
|Gloom Resistance
|Gaiters of the Depths
|3x Deep Firefly
|5x Dark Clump, 3x Frox Fang
|20x Zonaite, 3x Frox Fingernail, 3x Obsidian Frox Fang
|Gloom Resistance
|Tunic of the Depths
|3x Deep Firefly
|5x Dark Clump, 3x Frox Fang
|20x Zonaite, 3x Frox Fingernail, 3x Obsidian Frox Fang
|Gloom Resistance
|Midna’s Helmet
|None
|None
|None
|Gloom Resistance
|Island Lobster Shirt
|None
|None
|None
|Heat Resistance
|Lightning Helm
|None
|None
|None
|Lightning Proof
|Zant’s Helmet
|None
|None
|None
|Unfreezable
|Cah Medoh Divine Helm
|1x Sapphire, 5x Zonaite
|4x Sapphire, 10x Zonaite
|6x Sapphire, 5x Zonaite, 5x Dazzlefruit
|Cold Resistance
|Vah Rudania Divine Helm
|5x Zonaite, 1x Ruby
|10x Zonaite, 4x Ruby
|6x Ruby, 5x Large Zonate, 5x Dazzlefruit
|Flame Guard
|Vah Naboris Divine Helm
|1x Topaz, 5x Zonaite
|4x Topaz, 10x Zonaite
|6x Topaz, 5x Large Zonaite, 5x Dazzlefruit
|Shock Resistance
Stat Increase Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that increase a particular stat, such as swim speed, climbing speed, stealth, etc. Like other armor pieces, when you upgrade a piece, its defense will increase.
|Armor Piece
|Upgrade 1
|Upgrade 2
|Upgrade 3
|Bonus
|Zora Helm
|3x Lizalfos Horn
|5x Hyrule Bass, 5x Lizalfos Talon
|3x Hearty Bass, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 5x Blue Lizalfos Horn
|Swim Speed Up
|Zora Greaves
|3x Lizalfos Horn
|5x Hyrule Bass, 5x Lizalfos Talon
|3x Hearty Bass, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 5x Blue Lizalfos Horn
|Swim Speed Up
|Zora Armor
|3x Lizalfos Horn
|5x Hyrule Bass, 5x Lizalfos Talon
|3x Hearty Bass, 3x Lizalfos Tail, 5x Blue Lizalfos Horn
|Swim Speed Up
|Stealth Mask
|3x Blue Nightshade
|5x Sunset Firefly, 5x Blue Nightshade
|8x Silent Shroom, 5x Sneaky River Snail
|Swim Speed Up
|Stealth Tights
|3x Blue Nightshade
|5x Sunset Firefly, 5x Blue Nightshade
|8x Silent Shroom, 5x Sneaky River Snail
|Swim Speed Up
|Stealth Chest Guard
|3x Blue Nightshade
|5x Sunset Firefly, 5x Blue Nightshade
|8x Silent Shroom, 5x Sneaky River Snail
|Swim Speed Up
|Climber’s Bandanna
|3x Keese Wing, 3x Rushroom
|5x Electric Keese Wing, 5x Hightail Lizard
|10x Hot-Footed Frog, 8x Keese Wing
|Climb Speed Up
|Climbing Boots
|3x Keese Wing, 3x Rushroom
|5x Electric Keese Wing, 5x Hightail Lizard
|10x Hot-Footed Frog, 8x Keese Wing
|Climb Speed Up
|Climbing Gear
|3x Keese Wing, 3x Rushroom
|5x Electric Keese Wing, 5x Hightail Lizard
|10x Hot-Footed Frog, 8x Keese Wing
|Climb Speed Up
|Diamond Circlet
|2x Diamond, 3x Flint
|3x Diamond, 5x Flint
|5x Diamond, 1x Star Fragment
|Attack Up
|Opal Earrings
|6x Opal, 5x Flint
|12x Opal, 10x Flint
|18x Opal, 15x Flint
|Swim Speed Up
|Barbarian Helm
|3x Mighty Thistle
|5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn
|3x Blue Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x Razorclaw
|Attack Up
|Barbarian Leg Wraps
|3x Mighty Thistle
|5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn
|3x Blue Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x Razorclaw
|Attack Up
|Barbarian Armor
|3x Mighty Thistle
|5x Razorshroom, 2x Lynel Saber Horn, 2x Lynel Mace Horn
|3x Blue Maned Lynel Saber Horn, 3x Blue Maned Lynel Mace Horn, 3x Razorclaw
|Attack Up
|Sand Boots
|3x Hightail Lizard
|20x Gibdo Bone, 5x Swift Carrot
|5x Gibdo Guts, 10x Rushroom, 5x Molduga Fin
|Sand Speed Up
|Glide Mask
|3x Keese Wing
|5x Aerocuda Wing, 6x Aerocuda Eyeball
|6x Aerocuda Wing, 8x Aerocuda Eyeball
|Skydive Mobility Up
|Glide Tights
|3x Keese Wing
|5x Aerocuda Wing, 6x Aerocuda Eyeball
|6x Aerocuda Wing, 8x Aerocuda Eyeball
|Skydive Mobility Up
|Glide Shirt
|3x Keese Wing
|5x Aerocuda Wing, 6x Aerocuda Eyeball
|6x Aerocuda Wing, 8x Aerocuda Eyeball
|Skydive Mobility Up
|Ember Headdress
|3x Fire Fruit
|5x Fire-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Summerwing Butterfly
|5x Fire Like Stone, 5x Warm Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge
|Hot Weather Attack Up
|Ember Trousers
|3x Fire Fruit
|5x Fire-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Summerwing Butterfly
|5x Fire Like Stone, 5x Warm Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge
|Hot Weather Attack Up
|Ember Shirt
|3x Fire Fruit
|5x Fire-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Summerwing Butterfly
|5x Fire Like Stone, 5x Warm Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge
|Hot Weather Attack Up
|Charged Headdress
|3x Shock Fruit
|3x Thunderwing Butterfly, 5x Electric Lizalfos Horn
|5x Shock Like Stone, 5x Electric Darner, 3x Zonai Charge
|Stormy Weather Attack Up
|Charged Trousers
|3x Shock Fruit
|3x Thunderwing Butterfly, 5x Electric Lizalfos Horn
|5x Shock Like Stone, 5x Electric Darner, 3x Zonai Charge
|Stormy Weather Attack Up
|Charged Shirt
|3x Shock Fruit
|3x Thunderwing Butterfly, 5x Electric Lizalfos Horn
|5x Shock Like Stone, 5x Electric Darner, 3x Zonai Charge
|Stormy Weather Attack Up
|Frostbite Headdress
|3x Ice Fruit
|5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Winterwing Butterfly
|5x Ice Like Stone, 5x Cold Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge
|Cold Weather Attack Up
|Frostbite Trousers
|3x Ice Fruit
|5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Winterwing Butterfly
|5x Ice Like Stone, 5x Cold Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge
|Cold Weather Attack Up
|Frostbite Shirt
|3x Ice Fruit
|5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Horn, 5x Winterwing Butterfly
|5x Ice Like Stone, 5x Cold Darner, 5x Large Zonai Charge
|Cold Weather Attack Up
|Mystic Headpiece
|None
|None
|None
|Rupee Padding
|Mystic Trousers
|None
|None
|None
|Rupee Padding
|Mystic Robe
|None
|None
|None
|Rupee Padding
|Zonaite Helm
|5x Soldier Construct Horn
|5x Soldier Construct II Horn, 5x Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct I Horn
|5x Large Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct II Horn, 5x Soldier Construct III Horn
|Energy Up
|Zonaite Shin Guards
|5x Soldier Construct Horn
|5x Soldier Construct II Horn, 5x Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct I Horn
|5x Large Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct II Horn, 5x Soldier Construct III Horn
|Energy Up
|Zonaite Waistguard
|5x Soldier Construct Horn
|5x Soldier Construct II Horn, 5x Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct I Horn
|5x Large Zonaite, 5x Captain Construct II Horn, 5x Soldier Construct III Horn
|Energy Up
|Yiga Mask
|2x Octorok Eyeball
|3x Puffshroom, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail
|5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail, 5x Keese Eyeball
|Stealth Up
|Yiga Tights
|2x Octorok Eyeball
|3x Puffshroom, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail
|5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail, 5x Keese Eyeball
|Stealth Up
|Yiga Armor
|2x Octorok Eyeball
|3x Puffshroom, 3x Fire-breath Lizalfos Tail
|5x Ice-breath Lizalfos Tail, 5x Keese Eyeball
|Stealth Up
|Snow Boots
|3x Hightail Lizard
|5x Octorok Tentacl, 5x Swift Carrot
|5x Octo Balloon, 20x Rushroom
|Snow Speed Up
|Phantom Helmet
|None
|None
|None
|Attack Up
|Phantom Greaves
|None
|None
|None
|Attack Up
|Phantom Armor
|None
|None
|None
|Attack Up
|Ravio’s Hood
|None
|None
|None
|Increases sideway climbing speed
|Evil Spirt Mask
|None
|None
|None
|Stealth Up
|Evil Spirit Greaves
|None
|None
|None
|Stealth Up
|Evil Spirit Armor
|None
|None
|None
|Stealth Up
|Vah Ruta Divine Helm
|5x Zonaite, 5x Opal
|10x Zonaite, 5x Opal
|15x Opal, 5x Large Zonaite, 5x Dazzlefruit
|Swim Speed Up
|Sheik’s Mask
|1x Silent Princess
|2x Silent Princess, 2x Star Fragment
|4x Silent Princess, 3x Star Fragment
|Stealth Up
|Fierce Diety Mask
|5x Hinox Toenail, 1x Dinraal’s Scale
|5x Hinox Tooth, 1x Dinraal’s Scale
|2x Hinox Guts, 1x Shard of Dinraal’s Fang
|Attack Up
|Fierce Deity Boots
|5x Hinox Toenail, 1x Dinraal’s Scale
|5x Hinox Tooth, 1x Dinraal’s Scale
|2x Hinox Guts, 1x Shard of Dinraal’s Fang
|Attack Up
|Fierce Deity Armor
|5x Hinox Toenail, 1x Dinraal’s Scale
|5x Hinox Tooth, 1x Dinraal’s Scale
|2x Hinox Guts, 1x Shard of Dinraal’s Fang
|Attack Up
|Cap of the Hero
|1x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment
|4x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment
|6x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment
|Attack Up
|Trousers of the Hero
|1x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment
|4x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment
|6x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment
|Attack Up
|Tunic of the Hero
|1x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment
|4x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment
|6x Ruby, 1x Star Fragment
|Attack Up
|Miner’s Mask
|10x Brightbloom Seed
|20x Brightbloom Seed, 5x Brightcap
|15x Giant Brightbloom Seed, 10x Deep Firefly, 5x Glowing Cave Fish
|Glow
|Miner’s Trousers
|10x Brightbloom Seed
|20x Brightbloom Seed, 5x Brightcap
|15x Giant Brightbloom Seed, 10x Deep Firefly, 5x Glowing Cave Fish
|Glow
|Miner’s Top
|10x Brightbloom Seed
|20x Brightbloom Seed, 5x Brightcap
|15x Giant Brightbloom Seed, 10x Deep Firefly, 5x Glowing Cave Fish
|Glow
|Dark Hood
|None
|None
|None
|Increase speed at night
|Dark Trousers
|None
|None
|None
|Increase speed at night
|Dark Tunic
|None
|None
|None
|Increase speed at night
|Tingle’s Hood
|None
|None
|None
|Increase speed at night
|Tingle’s Tights
|None
|None
|None
|Increase speed at night
|Tingle’s Shirt
|None
|None
|None
|Increase speed at night
Enemy Resistant Armor Piece Upgrades in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Below you will find all upgrades for armor pieces that help you go undetected by a specific enemy. For example, Moblin’s won’t notice you if you wear the Moblin Mask. Every time you upgrade an armor piece, the defense will be increased.
|Armor Piece
|Upgrade 1
|Upgrade 2
|Upgrade 3
|Bonus
|Bokoblin Mask
|None
|None
|None
|Prevents Bokoblin’s from attacking.
|Moblin Mask
|None
|None
|None
|Prevents Moblins from attacking.
|Lizalfo’s Mask
|None
|None
|None
|Prevents Lizalfos from attacking.
|Lynel Mask
|None
|None
|None
|Prevents Lynel from attacking.
|Horriblin Mask
|None
|None
|None
|Prevents Horriblins from attacking.
|Radiant Mask
|10x Luminous Stone, 1x Bokoblin Guts
|15x Luminous Stone, 2x Moblin Guts
|20x Luminous Stone, 3x Horriblin Guts, 10x Gibdo Bone
|Prevents Staal enemies from attacking
|Radiant Tights
|10x Luminous Stone, 1x Bokoblin Guts
|15x Luminous Stone, 2x Moblin Guts
|20x Luminous Stone, 3x Horriblin Guts, 10x Gibdo Bone
|Prevents Staal enemies from attacking
|Radiant Shirt
|10x Luminous Stone, 1x Bokoblin Guts
|15x Luminous Stone, 2x Moblin Guts
|20x Luminous Stone, 3x Horriblin Guts, 10x Gibdo Bone
|Prevents Staal enemies from attacking
|Majora’s Mask
|None
|None
|None
|Reduces enemy detection
|Korok Mask
|None
|None
|None
|Shakes when a Korok is nearby
It’ll take some time to upgrade all these armor pieces, so you should figure out which would benefit you the most for your current situation. My favorite is the Evil Spirit Armor set, considering it looks cool and provides the greatest stealth boost in the game.
